Nicki Minaj is eager for Drake to hurry up and drop his new album For All The Dogs, which features a collaboration between the Young Money duo.

Nicki took to Instagram Live earlier this week where she warned the 6 God that her Barbz fanbase are growing impatient for the project to arrive so they can hear what they’ve cooked up.

“Drake, I’m not gon’ tell you one more time,” she began. “The Barbz said they need the album. He could be Champagne Papi, he could be main pain Papi, he could be damn shame Papi, I don’t care Papi. I said the Barbz want the muthafuckin’ album!”

Watch the clip below:

Drake confirmed a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj in July during a show in Detroit as part of his It’s All a Blur Tour.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he told the crowd. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time.

“I got a lot of love for her. Okay. Let me just assess the titties tonight, and then, we’ll get to the most important part.”

Nicki recently shed a bit of light on the forthcoming track herself, saying that it reminds her of the “fun times” of Young Money’s heyday.

“The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff,” she told fans during a TikTok livestream. “Fun times, right?”

Nicki Minaj and Drake have a rich collaborative history dating back to the late 2000s when Young Money, led by Lil Wayne, established itself as a dominant force in mainstream Hip Hop.

Nicki hopped on the remix to Drizzy’s breakout anthem “Best I Ever Had” remix in 2009 and they went on to team up for anthems such as “Up All Night,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Only,” “Make Me Proud,” “Truffle Butter” and “Only.”

More recently, Nicki, Drake and Wayne reunited in 2021 for “Seeing Green,” which was oozing with vintage Young Money vibes. The Pink Friday hitmaker also provided uncredited vocals on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Papi’s Home.”

As for For All the Dogs, Drake recently shared the cover art for the album, which was designed by his five-year-old son Adonis, but he has yet to announce a release date.

The OVO hitmaker has been teasing its imminent release for weeks, and told fans during a show in Seattle late last month that the wait will be worth it.

“It’s not going to be that much longer, trust me,” he said. “I’m finishing it up. You know I got shows, everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way.”

He added: “I promise you, this album will be for you. I promise you, it will be worth the wait.”