Nicki Minaj has begun preparing for the release of Pink Friday 2, and she’s promised her devoted fanbase that she’ll drop some special treats along the way.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday (September 30), the “Roman’s Revenge” rapper thanked her fans for waiting out the release with her, and promised that their patience will be well rewarded.

“I’m so grateful to have you guys still here holding me down,” she wrote. “This album is the gift for your continued love & patience. You’re going to see why this one is better than all of them combined. #PinkFriday2”

In a follow-up video tweet, Minaj promised her Barbz that she’d be dropping a new surprise every Friday until Pink Friday 2 actually hits the streets.

News of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 rollout comes hot on the heels of the revelation that she — along with SZA and Usher — will headline this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, and its full itinerary has now been announced.

Starting November 26, the concert series will take over 11 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

The roster for this year’s version of the annual tour has now been finalized and will also feature Miguel, Jelly Roll, Flo Rida, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others, with the first show set to take place in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (October 6) and can be purchased here.

Last week, iHeartRadio hosted its annual music festival in Las Vegas. Lil Durk took the stage on the first night of the event, surprising fans by bringing out J. Cole for a brief guest appearance.

The Chicago native performed a deep list of hits at the T-Mobile Arena, topping it off with a guest appearance by the Dreamville boss, during which the two treated fans to their debut performance of “All My Life.”

The latest bit of positive news surrounding Nicki Minaj has done wonders to take the focus off her husband Kenneth Petty’s latest bit of legal drama.

Per court documents shared on Twitter by reporter Meghann Cuniff on September 20, Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest after taking aim at Offset on Instagram Live.

The 45-year-old was given three years of probation and one year of house detention in July 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Nicki moved in 2019 shortly before getting married.

His sex offender status stems from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he spent four years in prison.

Following the MTV VMAs earlier this month, where both Nicki and Cardi performed, a video went viral showing Petty calling out Offset while standing on an empty street in New York City late at night with a few members of his crew.

“Sturdy, n-gga. What’s poppin?” Petty asks threateningly in the video. “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Offset brushed off the threats in a video posted to his social media accounts, in which he laughed at Petty while stepping off a private jet heading to Colorado.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” he chuckled. “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”