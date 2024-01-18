Nicki Minaj reportedly won’t be working with Erica Banks anytime soon after allegedly rejecting her collaboration request.

1501 Entertainment executive Kai “Verse” Tyler has claimed that Nicki shunned Erica due to the Texas rapper shading her over the skill level of the female rappers she chooses to work with.

“She wanted to get Nicki Minaj on her record ‘Ain’t Got Time.’ This why she calls me a liar. She calls me a liar because during the Zoom calls, I said I’d reach out to Nicki’s people. Which I did — me and her husband cool,” Tyler said.

“I reached out to them and Nicki was like, ‘I’m not fucking with them. She dissed me two years ago.’ Nicki from Queens so she’s not gonna double back and fuck around. It’s unfortunate… Not only that, you upset with me like you know me or like me — [Erica Banks] doesn’t know me personally.”

After catching wind of Kai Tyler’s comments, Erica Banks hopped into The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram comments section to set the record straight with a scathing reply.

“Bitch stop lying through them buckaroo ass teeth. All you do is lie, that’s how you LOST your position at 1501, 90 days in,” she wrote.

“They don’t even respect you in Atlanta because you are a JOKE bitch, you been mentioning my name and down talking me since you met me and it still hasn’t done anything for you. Pull my d*ck outta your mouth for a second.”

The origins of the Nicki-Erica feud stems from a 2022 appearance on REVOLT’s Big Facts podcast, where the 25-year-old shaded Nicki’s female rap collaborators while expressing her frustration at being unable to land a feature from the Queen herself.

related news Latto Accused Of Shading Nicki Minaj In New Song Snippet January 17, 2024

“I love Nicki, but I just feel like I’ve been trying to reach out to her for a long time and I just feel like she kinda ignored me,” she said. “And I just feel like she entertain the girls who really don’t even know how to rap. And my feelings hurt!”

While she declined to name any names, Banks coyly added: “Y’all know what girls really can’t rap! … When you got the girls over here who really do. Now, some people may get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth!”

Banks went on to reveal that Minaj actually blocked her on social media as a result of her comments, but she made it clear she still has a ton of love for Nicki.

“Okay, so first of all, I never unfollowed Nicki Minaj,” she clarified. “Nicki Minaj blocked me, y’all. Yesterday, y’all, blocked me! I’m talking about I’m in shambles like, ‘What is going on? Why is this happening?’

“All I was saying was us fans – we’re still fans, even though we’re artists – we do get in our feelings, and our feelings do get hurt when we feel like you don’t wanna work with us. How can you blame us for feeling like that, because this is our favorite artist?”