Nicki Minaj has seemingly responded to Wack 100’s assertion that her latest effort, Pink Friday 2, hasn’t had the impact the media claims.

On Saturday (January 6) the Queens native took to X (formerly Twitter) writing, “Barbz did we break any records?”

The comment appears to be a response to an audio clip in which Wack can be heard alleging that, while Nicki has the larger arsenal of work, Cardi B is miles ahead in terms of impact.

“I don’t know about no breaking no records because ain’t none of those numbers breaking nobody’s records right now. No artist,” he began.

“Overall, as far as albums Nicki got more work done. That’s a fact. But right now?” he concluded, with Cardi B mentioned as her competition.

The disagreement comes on the heels of the Young Money rapper laughing off accusations that she’s a bully.

Following the release of Pink Friday 2, she sat down for an interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden that was published on Thursday (January 4). Among a myriad topics, the pair discussed the difference between her rap persona and everyday Onika. To which she shared she shows up as a bit of both as she joked about “making fun of these hoes.”

“You’re just getting Nicki when you hear the music,” she said around the 8:39 mark. “The other stuff is work and some of it is play. I mean, let’s face it. This is my fucking job. I have to have some sort of fun. If it means making fun of these hoes – why the fuck not?

“The thing is though, I’ve realized it’s like a movie. They’ve made me the bad guy so I’ve welcomed the challenge. You know why? It’s because I know I can accept that challenge. None of them can. None.”

On the music front, Minaj hinted at returning to the studio for a remix of “FTCU,” a standout track from Pink Friday 2.

In a since-deleted post visible on her Twitter/X profile on Wednesday, (January 3), the “Anaconda” rhymer teased the possibility of a male rapper gracing the remix and left the decision up to her devoted fanbase.

“If there were a male rapper featured on the 3rd verse of “FTCU,” who would be your guess? #PinkFriday2,” she wrote.