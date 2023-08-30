Nicki Minaj has revealed that she’s feeling a heavy dose of nostalgia thanks to her new collaboration with Drake.

The Queens, New York native opened up about the forthcoming track in a recent TikTok livestream, saying it took her back to the “fun times” of Young Money’s heyday when she was rolling with Lil Wayne and Drizzy.

“The song I did with Drake recently definitely put me in the feels, like when we used to be doing Nicki Minaj TV on the Lil Wayne tour and stuff,” she reminisced. “Fun times, right?”

Fans can expect the collaboration to land on Drake’s upcoming album For All The Dogs, which is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Nicki Minaj and Drake have a rich collaborative history dating back to the late 2000s when Young Money established itself as a dominant force in mainstream Hip Hop.

Nicki hopped on the remix to Drizzy’s breakout anthem “Best I Ever Had” remix in 2009 and they went on to team up for anthems such as “Up All Night,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Only,” “Make Me Proud,” “Truffle Butter” and “Only.”

More recently, Nicki, Drake and Wayne reunited in 2021 for “Seeing Green,” which was oozing with vintage Young Money vibes. The Pink Friday hitmaker also provided uncredited vocals on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Papi’s Home.”

The 6 God initially confirmed a new Nicki Minaj collaboration during the Detroit stop on his It’s All a Blur Tour in July.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said on stage. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time.

“I got a lot of love for her. Okay. Let me just assess the titties tonight, and then, we’ll get to the most important part.”