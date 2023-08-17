Nicki Minaj has shared some thoughts about certain “internet personalities” who don’t know the history of Hip Hop, explaining they shouldn’t be commenting on the culture.

As the Pinkprint rapper inches closer and closer to the release of her next album Pink Friday 2, Nicki took to Twitter on Tuesday (August 15) to share a PSA for any critics or commentary that will inevitably be coming down the pipeline as she gears up to release new music.

“When you are a rapper, you know the history of the greats & when you are an internet personality, you do not,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“So if you knew the history of the very culture you are trying to penetrate, you’d sitcho goofy ahh df down. It costs you nothing to stfu. PINK FRIDAY 2 11/17/23.”

Nicki Minaj has words for “internet personalities” who don’t know their hip hop historyhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/tu5WgkbkZo — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 16, 2023

The PSA comes after Nicki got her Barbz excited with a new snippet from her forthcoming album on Monday (August 14), which in turn caused the album to become one of the highest trending subjects online as a result.

The sleek, R&B clip was revealed in two videos posted to Nicki’s IG account. One clip sees Nicki listening to the new track while posing for a photo shoot, while the other sees the Pinkprint rapper sitting amongst some close peers in the studio lip-syncing along to the new track.

The brief snippets were enough to make Nicki’s upcoming album go viral, and it became the second-highest trending subject on Twitter on Monday (August 14) as a result.

Nicki first announced Pink Friday 2 back in June, and shared that her long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Queen would serve as the sequel to her 2010 debut.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” she wrote.

“Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- And she shall be called #PinkFriday2.”

She added: “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album.”

Nicki also revealed plans to hit the road, saying that an accompanying tour will follow early next year. “I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024,” she wrote. “I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

The original Pink Friday was a blockbuster success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while spawning a string of hit singles like “Super Bass,” “Moment 4 Life” and “Your Love.”

The album has since been certified 3× platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards, alongside Minaj’s other nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for “Moment 4 Life.”

The new release date comes after Nicki Minaj previously said Pink Friday 2 would drop on October 20, 2023.

While the project has been a long time coming, excitement for it ramped up in 2022 after Nicki returned with the hit single “Super Freaky Girl,” which made her the first female solo rapper to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998.