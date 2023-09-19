Nicki Minaj has shared a few new family photos with her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty and adorable son, Papa Bear following his spat with Offset.

The Queens, New York rap icon took to Instagram on Monday (September 18) to post three candid shots of the three of them walking down a hallway and holding hands.

The post came without a caption, but received plenty of love from the Barbz and her rap contemporaries as it has eclipsed over one million likes on the ‘Gram.

“YUP,” Foxy Brown wrote in the comments section along with several fire emojis, while Cassie put two heart-eye emojis.

Minaj elected to don a black leather top with jean shorts in the photo, while two-year-old Papa Bear was draped in more designer than most adults with a cap, sweats and a red Moncler bubble vest to go with his Nike Air Force Ones.

Find the post below:

The family photos come shortly after Kenneth Petty exchanged words with Offset following the 2023 MTV VMAs earlier this month, where both of their rap star wives performed.

Late last week, an undated video went viral showing Nicki’s spouse calling out the former Migos rapper while stood on an empty street in New York City late at night with a few associates.

The clip was allegedly filmed on the street where Offset and Cardi were staying in a hotel, but neither of them came out to confront the crew.

“Sturdy, n-gga. What’s poppin?” Petty asks threateningly in the video. “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Offset seemingly responded in a video posted to his social media accounts, in which he laughed off Petty’s threat while stepping off a private jet.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” Offset chuckled. “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”

Rumors suggest that the back-and-forth was sparked by Kenneth Petty and his crew threatening Cardi B at the VMAs, which Cardi seemingly responded to on Twitter by writing: “I ain’t even flinch.”

One of Petty’s associates also shared Instagram DMs that Offset had allegedly sent him after the awards show.

“Where you located,” the Atlanta native wrote in the messages. “You n-ggas old [as hell] in female business with no money for war. Don’t post me either since you a GanGsta right. U live in CHARLOTTE too.”