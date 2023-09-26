Nicki Minaj has shared a video hanging with her son Papa Bear from her Queen Radio episode last week.

Minaj posted the adorable clip with Papa Bear, who will be turning three later this week, on Monday (September 25) as she spun him around in her desk chair while joking about him being on a rollercoaster ride.

However, Papa Bear wasn’t up for his superstar mother’s games as he quickly grew uncomfortable and fled the scene.

“Telling #PapaBear we on a magic roller coaster but he figured it out right away & got up out of there,” she captioned the post. “He said he got more important things to do than to take pics with some random lady.”

Find the video below.

Fans loved getting a look at Papa Bear and the Barbz were amazed at how much he’s grown this year.

“Wow he’s so big, grew up so fast. The ladies are going to be all up on him when he grows up. God bless Papa Bear and the entire family,” one person wrote in the comments.

related news Nicki Minaj Doubles Down On ‘Shooter’ Claims With Studio Goons Flex September 23, 2023

Another added: “I swear he looks 2 years older every time we see him omg.”

The latest installment of Queen Radio comes as Nicki gears up for Pink Friday 2, which will land on November 17, and amid her husband Kenneth Petty’s house arrest sentencing.

Per court documents shared on Twitter by reporter Meghann Cuniff on September 20, Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest after taking aim at Offset on Instagram Live.

The 45-year-old was given three years’ probation and one year house detention in July 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Nicki moved in 2019 shortly before getting married.

His sex offender status stems from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he spent four years in prison.

Following the MTV VMAs earlier this month, where both Nicki and Cardi performed, a video went viral showing Petty calling out Offset while standing on an empty street in New York City late at night with a few members of his crew.

“Sturdy, n-gga. What’s poppin?” Petty asks threateningly in the video. “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Offset brushed off the threats in a video posted to his social media accounts, in which he laughed at Petty while stepping off a private jet heading to Colorado.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” he chuckled. “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”