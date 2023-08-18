Nicki Minaj has broken a new Spotify record and she celebrated her latest career milestone by showing off some new ice.

According to a Chart Data tweet shared on Wednesday (August 16), Minaj has become “the first female rapper to surpass 65 million monthly listeners in Spotify history.”

Soon after the news broke, the Pink Friday MC took to her Instagram Story to flex her newest jewelry item: a chain covered in what appears to be diamonds with a pendant that spells out “Queen Sleeze.” As she closed in on the finer details of the piece, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” played over the video.

Check out her latest bling item in the clip below:

Nicki Minaj shows off iced-out “Queen Sleeze” chain as she makes Spotify history 💎 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0Tpic.twitter.com/ghm8MHoOP5 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently shared some thoughts about certain “internet personalities” who don’t know the history of Hip Hop, explaining they shouldn’t be commenting on the culture.

As she inches closer to the release of her next album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki took to Twitter on Tuesday (August 15) to share a PSA for any critics or commentary that will inevitably be coming down the pipeline as she gears up to release new music.

“When you are a rapper, you know the history of the greats & when you are an internet personality, you do not,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “So if you knew the history of the very culture you are trying to penetrate, you’d sitcho goofy ahh df down. It costs you nothing to stfu. PINK FRIDAY 2 11/17/23.”

The PSA came after Nicki got her Barbz excited with a new snippet from her forthcoming album on Monday (August 14), which in turn caused the album to become one of the highest trending subjects online.

The sleek R&B clip was revealed in two videos posted to Nicki’s IG account. One clip saw the Pinkprint rapper listening to the new track while posing for a photo shoot, while the other showed her sitting amongst her peers in the studio, lip-syncing along to the new track.

The brief snippets were enough to make Nicki’s upcoming album go viral, and it subsequently became the #2 trending subject on Twitter on Monday.

Nicki first announced Pink Friday 2 back in June, sharing that her long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Queen would serve as the sequel to her 2010 debut.