Nicki Minaj, who was the victim of a false SWAT alert in June, is having the last laugh as the alleged perpetrator will now face legal consequences.

On Wednesday (August 23), the New York MC publicly called out the person who made the call to law enforcement officials. The subsequent swarming of Nicki’s San Fernando Valley residency was prompted by claims of child abuse and a house fire, and a suspect is now being held accountable.

“To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home,” the 40-year-old rapper wrote. “#WasItWorthItDumbo ?”

She then name-dropped the individual, adding: “Stephanie Bell/ A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful./ The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS./ To God be the glory.”

The authorities confirmed to TMZ that Bell is being charged with intentionally reporting a false emergency, with an arrest warrant also being issued in her name.

Forever confrontational and outspoken, the Trinidadian-American spitter recently shared some thoughts about certain “internet personalities” who don’t know the history of Hip Hop, explaining they shouldn’t be commenting on the culture.

As the Pinkprint rapper inches closer to the release of her next album, Pink Friday 2, she took to Twitter in mid-August to share a PSA for any criticism that will come down the pipeline as she gears up to release new music.

“When you are a rapper, you know the history of the greats & when you are an internet personality, you do not,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “So if you knew the history of the very culture you are trying to penetrate, you’d sitcho goofy ahh df down. It costs you nothing to stfu. PINK FRIDAY 2 11/17/23.”

The PSA came after Nicki got her Barbz excited with a new snippet from her forthcoming album, which in turn caused the album to become one of the highest trending subjects online as a result.

The sleek, R&B clip was revealed in two videos posted to Nicki’s IG account. One clip sees Nicki listening to the new track while posing for a photo shoot, while the other sees her sitting amongst some close peers in the studio, lip-syncing along to the new track.

The brief snippets were enough to make Nicki’s upcoming album go viral, and it became the second-highest trending subject on Twitter soon after the tease.