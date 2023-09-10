HipHopDX/@willysong
Published on: Sep 10, 2023, 7:00 AM PDT
Nicki Minaj has been called upon for the second year in a row to host and perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
According to Billboard, the Pinkprint rapper will “announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners,” when the live music event takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday (September 12).
In addition to serving as emcee, Minaj will perform her brand new single “Last Time I Saw You,” which will be the first time someone has served as host in back-to-back years since Russell Brand did in 2008 and 2009.
Nicki Minaj is nominated for six moon man’s this year for Artist of the Year; Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop and Best Visual Effects, all for “Super Freaky Girl”; Best R&B for “Love in the Way”; and the song of summer for “Barbie World,” featuring Ice Spice and Aqua.
Last year, Nicki Minaj hosted the MTV VMA’s alongside LL COOL J and Jack Harlow.
She also received MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. She joined past recipients of the of the award — which honors artists for their contributions to the music video platform – including Beyoncé, Madonna, Rihanna, Missy Elliot,Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, and Britney Spears.
“Nicki has broken barriers for women in Hip Hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s head of music and music talent and chief content officer of music at Paramount+, in a press release at the time.
“She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”
Nicki Minaj isn’t the only Hip Hop figure that will grace the stage that night, as Diddy is set to receive the Global Icon Award at the annual event.
Puff will also perform at the awards show, marking his first VMAs performance since 2005 when he participated in an orchestral tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. alongside Snoop Dogg.
The Harlem-bred mogul has four nominations at this year’s VMAs, including Best Hip Hop Song for “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami, and Best R&B Song for his appearance on Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix),” which also features The Weeknd and 21 Savage.
Lil Wayne and Doja Cat have also been handpicked to perform. Weezy’s performance will mark the first time he’s performed at the annual awards show in over 10 years.