Nicki Minaj has been called upon for the second year in a row to host and perform at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Billboard, the Pinkprint rapper will “announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners,” when the live music event takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday (September 12).

In addition to serving as emcee, Minaj will perform her brand new single “Last Time I Saw You,” which will be the first time someone has served as host in back-to-back years since Russell Brand did in 2008 and 2009.

Nicki Minaj is nominated for six moon man’s this year for Artist of the Year; Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop and Best Visual Effects, all for “Super Freaky Girl”; Best R&B for “Love in the Way”; and the song of summer for “Barbie World,” featuring Ice Spice and Aqua.

Last year, Nicki Minaj hosted the MTV VMA’s alongside LL COOL J and Jack Harlow.