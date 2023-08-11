Nicki Minaj will release her first studio album in over five years later this year – and it will feature what she’s dubbing the greatest song she’s ever written.

The Queens native took to Twitter on Thursday (August 10) to reveal the track’s existence to her Barbz. After having it in the stash for an unknown amount of time, Nicki is ready for the world to hear it now.

“The greatest song I’ve ever written. My goodness,” she tweeted. “Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction [greater than symbols].

She continued: “My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.”

You can view the tweet below.

The greatest song I’ve ever written. My goodness. Opened the vault & played it last night & the reaction >>> My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 10, 2023

In June, Nicki Minaj finally announced the title of her new album as well as its release date, promising her Barbz that they will “love” the project.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” she wrote.

related news Drake Says Nicki Minaj Will Be Featured On ‘For All The Dogs’ Album July 9, 2023

“Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- And she shall be called #PinkFriday2.”

She added: “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album.”

Nicki also revealed plans to hit the road, saying that an accompanying tour will follow early next year.

“I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024,” she wrote. “I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

The album will serve as the sequel to Nicki Minaj’s 2010 debut Pink Friday – which was a blockbuster success. Premiering at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the LP spawned a string of hit singles including “Super Bass,” “Moment 4 Life” and “Your Love.”

The album has since been certified 3× platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2012 Grammy Awards, alongside Minaj’s other nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for “Moment 4 Life.”