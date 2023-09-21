Los Angeles, CA –

Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is facing legal repercussions for threatening Offset on social media, which a judge has found in violation of his probation.

According to court documents shared on Twitter by reporter Meghann Cuniff on Wednesday (September 20), Petty has been sentenced to 120 days of house arrest after calling out the former Migos rapper on Instagram Live.

The 45-year-old was given three years’ probation and one year house detention in July 2022 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he and Nicki moved in 2019 shortly before getting married.

His sex offender status stems from a 1995 conviction for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he spent four years in prison.

The victim, Jennifer Hough, sued both Petty and Nicki Minaj in August 2021 for alleged harassment and intimidation, although the Queen rapper was later dropped from the suit.

“Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” reads the order, which was signed off by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders.

“As such, the Probation Officer believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance, and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

The document also notes that “the supervisee and defense counsel consent to modification and waive a personal appearance before the Court,” meaning Petty didn’t even try to fight the order.

An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve “up to” 120 days on home detention for “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.” The individual is Offset, Cardi B’s husband. pic.twitter.com/5sWU3JLtyw — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

Last week, footage surfaced of Kenneth Petty threatening Offset while stood in an empty New York Street late at night with a few of his associates. The video was allegedly filmed outside of the hotel where the rapper and his wife, Cardi B, were staying.

“Sturdy, n-gga. What’s poppin?” Petty asks menacingly in the video. “Where n-ggas is at, man? Huh? Plan that vacation but we’re planning your funeral, pussy.”

Offset seemingly responded in a video posted to his social media accounts, in which he laughed off Petty’s threat while stepping off a private jet.

“I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” Offset chuckled. “Fuck these n-ggas talmbout? … These n-ggas broke! We hoppin’ off jets. Y’all n-ggas standing outside talmbout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”

related news Nicki Minaj Shares New Family Photos Amid Husband’s Feud With Offset September 19, 2023

Rumors suggest that the back-and-forth was sparked by Kenneth Petty and his crew threatening Cardi B at the 2023 MTV VMAs earlier this month, which Cardi seemingly addressed on Twitter by writing: “I ain’t even flinch.”

One of Petty’s associates also shared Instagram DMs that Offset had allegedly sent him after the awards show.

“Where you located,” the Atlanta native wrote in the messages. “You n-ggas old [as hell] in female business with no money for war. Don’t post me either since you a GanGsta right. U live in CHARLOTTE too.”