Nicki Minaj’s New Year’s resolution appeared to confuse Anderson Cooper while he hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen.

During the show, a clip from Minaj’s recent appearance on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live was played in which the rapper spoke about her plans for 2024.

Asked about her New Year’s resolution, Minaj replied: “My New Year’s resolution is to keep my foot on these bitches’ necks!”

When the show cut back to Cooper, the presenter appeared baffled by Minaj’s comment.

“Wow, what did she say?” he asked his co-host, who repeated Minaj’s quote: “Keep my foot on these bitches’ necks!”

“Wow. Who is she referring to?” a confused Cooper asked.

Anderson Cooper's reaction to Nicki Minaj's new years resolution is trending on TikTok. "Who is she referring to?"

pic.twitter.com/tMhZOZTMB9 — Da Kid (@romanbackk) January 1, 2024

Fans reacted to the viral moment online, with one commenting: “Anderson is a real journalist and he needs to find out the full story…Who is she referring to?”

Another was tickled by Cohen’s sassy impersonation, writing: “The neck roll when Andy answered ‘the bitches’ lmao.”

Nicki Minaj also looks to be leaving “Starships” behind as she enters 2024 having recently revealed that she will no longer perform her hit single live.

During a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, the DJ cued up the 2012 song and after Nicki rapped a few lines from the track, she stopped and informed the crowd of her distaste for the record.

“Sike, sike, sike. I don’t perform that song no more, y’all! I don’t like it! What y’all want me to do?” she said.

The Young Money hitmaker previously discussed aspects of her back catalogue that she is not fond of during a Q&A appearance at Pollstar Live.

“I wish I never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ I like the video but, ugh,” she admitted. “My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate ‘Starships.’ I mean ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

“Starships” appeared on Minaj’s second album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded and has sold over nine million copies in the U.S. alone.

Despite its commercial success, the single has proven divisive because of its pop sound, with Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg infamously labelling the song a “sellout.”

The fallout from his comments led to Minaj pulling out of performing at Hot 97 Summer Jam in 2012.