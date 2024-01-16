Nicki Minaj has saluted her devoted fan base for sticking by her as Pink Friday 2 continues to break records.

The Barbz leader penned a heartfelt note to her fans — whom she’s deemed to be the greatest ever — on Instagram on Sunday (January 14) as Nicki learned that PF2 has sold over a million units and is eligible for a platinum certification.

“WTFFFFFFFF #PinkFriday2 has officially sold 1 MILLION in the US!!!!!! Thank you to every single one of you listening/supporting this album, the best label Republic Records, the GREATEST artists in the WORLD of our generation featured when I needed them the most every INCREDIBLE & GENIUS producer,” she wrote.

“Everyone who had ANYTHING to do with the music, every radio station, PD, DJ, interviewer, post, reaction video, VOGUE , #PapaBear, Zoo, PATTY DUKE, JUICE, and the um, ummmm…greatest fan base of all time… the barbz. BARBZZZZZ!!!!!!!!!!!!! #HeavyOnIt GOD is good see you on TOUR!!!!”

Billboard 200: #4(=) @NICKIMINAJ, ‘Pink Friday 2’ 52,000 (505,000 units since release). *peak: #1* — chart data (@chartdata) January 14, 2024

All of @NICKIMINAJ‘s albums have now sold at least 1 million total units in the US. pic.twitter.com/5P6X9eqOrU — chart data (@chartdata) January 15, 2024

According to Chart Data, Minaj’s new LP crossed the million-unit sales mark in the U.S. on Sunday (January 14). Now, all of Nicki’s albums have sold at least one million units.

Pink Friday 2 is still holding strong on the Billboard 200 where the project currently sits in the No. 4 slot after debuting at No. 1 in December.

related news Nicki Minaj Turns Rap Professor As She Teaches Songwriting Class January 9, 2024

Minaj’s latest offering broke another record last week by becoming the fastest album by a female rapper to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

The Young Money hitmaker is now also the first female rapper in history to have five albums surpassing one billion streams on the streaming platform.

2010’s Pink Friday, 2012’s Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, 2014’s The Pinkprint and 2018’s Queen have all previously reached the milestone.

Pink Friday 2 also set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100 last month when 17 of its 22 songs landed on the chart, the most from any album by a female rapper.

Nicki beefed up PF2 by adding another collaboration with Future to streaming services over the weekend as they joined forces again for the ATL Jacob-produced “Press Play.” They already teamed up on the album for “Nicki Hendrix.”