Nicki Minaj has said that she doesn’t like her hit single “Starships” and the song’s producer RedOne has now responded to her criticism.

The Swedish producer, who is also responsible for hits such as Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” and “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez, discussed the Young Money rapper’s comments with TMZ.

RedOne clarified that he has no problem with Nicki’s stance, saying: “I have the utmost respect for Nicki Minaj and I love her work very much. I will always respect an artist’s wishes.”

He added: “I feel very proud to have made that record with her along with the global success it made.”

During a New Year’s Eve performance in Miami, Nicki Minaj refused to perform the song after she began unenthusiastically rapping the opening lines to the track.

She told the crowd: “Sike, sike, sike. I don’t perform that song no more, y’all! I don’t like it! What y’all want me to do?”

Minaj and RedOne also collaborated on other tracks from her second album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, including the popular “Pound the Alarm” as well as “Whip It” and “Automatic.”

Minaj has discussed her distaste for the song in the past, as well as other entries in her catalog including the 2014 mega hit “Anaconda.”

“So much of my discography,” she said during a Q&A in 2020 when asked which of her songs she regrets. “I wish I never recorded ‘Anaconda.’ I like the video but, ugh.

“My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate ‘Starships,’ I mean ew, ‘Starships?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

Despite not liking the song, “Starships” remains one of Nicki Minaj’s biggest hits and has sold over nine million copies in the U.S. alone, nearing the coveted diamond status.

Upon release, “Starships” received a mixed response, with some critical of its dance-pop nature and Minaj’s move away from Hip Hop.

The song was also the jumping off point for her feud with DJ Peter Rosenberg, which resulted in Nicki pulling out of Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 2012.