The Aussie beauty, 56, Jennifer Aniston, 55, Sofia Vergara, 51, and Brie Larson, 34, were all dressed in white for the photoshoot and round-table chat with The Hollywood Reporter.
Actresses Jodie Foster, Anna Sawai and Naomi Watts also featured in the session.
Captain Marvel actress Brie gave out advice about superhero films.
She said: “I’m the first person to email everybody because it’s very specific and very strange.
“People are like, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’
“I’ll say, ‘Train, because you’ll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on.
“And really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit.’
“The first Captain Marvel, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume.”
