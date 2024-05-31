NICOLE Kidman joins the cream of Hollywood as she poses with other A-listers.

The Aussie beauty, 56, Jennifer Aniston, 55, Sofia Vergara, 51, and Brie Larson, 34, were all dressed in white for the photoshoot and round-table chat with The Hollywood Reporter.

5 Nicole Kidman, 56, joined The Hollywood Reporter for a round table chat Credit: Paola Kudacki

5 She was joined by Friends icon and actress Jennifer Aniston, 55 Credit: Paola Kudacki

5 Sofia Vergara, 51, was also part of the group photoshoot and discussion Credit: Paola Kudacki

Actresses Jodie Foster, Anna Sawai and Naomi Watts also featured in the session.

Captain Marvel actress Brie gave out advice about superhero films.

She said: “I’m the first person to email everybody because it’s very specific and very strange.

“People are like, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’

READ MORE ON NICOLE KIDMAN

“I’ll say, ‘Train, because you’ll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on.

“And really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit.’

“The first Captain Marvel, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume.”

5 Captain Marvel star Brie Larson says she likes to offer help to others Credit: Paola Kudacki

5 The Hollywood Reporter brought in some of the movie industry’s top actresses for their new issue Credit: Paola Kudacki