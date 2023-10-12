EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Scherzinger has signed with YMU Group for global 360 management, as the Pussycat Dolls singer and TV star begins her West End run in Sunset Boulevard.

The Masked Singer panellist and Olivier-nominated singer will work with multi-disciplinary YMU team across music, live, literary, social media and brand partnerships – to develop her brand. She was previously with Lateral Management.

Scherzinger has sold more than 60 million records, both solo and as lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls, won rave reviews for her role in the 2014 theater revival of Cats and acted in 2016 Disney animated film Moana. She’s been a judge on Fox’s The X Factor, was a cast member on NBC’s Annie Live! in 2021 and won Dancing with the Stars back in 2010.

She is now starring as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre in London.

“Nicole is an extraordinary talent who I have always admired for the sheer breadth of her abilities – as a recording artist, West End star and TV personality, she has connected with millions of people around the globe,” said YMU CEO Mary Bekhait. “It is a real honour to now be working with her on the next stage of her spectacular career.

“Nicole is the perfect fit for the 360-degree client service we offer at YMU, and our best-in-class teams across the group.”

In August, Deadline revealed YMU had restructured with key lender Permira Credit becoming its majority shareholder. At the same time, the London-based company announced plans to cut headcount by up to 9%, with the process beginning last month.

YMU management saw the restructure, which saw Permira make a significant investment in the business to fuel U.S. growth, as an opportunity to refocus on existing and future clients. YMU represents the likes of Graham Norton, Ant and Dec, Simon Cowell, Steve Aoki, Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski, Tyler Adams and Amelia Dimoldenberg.