Wait, what?

Niecy Nash-Betts thanked herself at Monday night’s Emmy Awards while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

She channeled Snoop Dogg, who did the same thing when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

“I’m a winner, baby!” Nash, 53, said emphatically. “Thank you to the most high for this divine moment.

“Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix,” she continued.

“Every single person who voted for me. Thank you,” she went on. “My better half [Jessica Betts], who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.”

Niecy Nash-Betts thanks herself at Monday night’s 2024 Emmy Awards. Getty Images

Nash then turned the spotlight on herself.

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do,” she said. “I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’

“Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every black and brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor!

Niecy Nash-Betts got tearful thanking everyone who voted for her. AFP via Getty Images

“As an artist my job is to speak truth to power, and baby, I’m going to do it till the day I die.

“Mama, I won!”

In “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Nash Betts plays Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland — who tried to warn cops about his behavior but was repeatedly ignored.

Nash-Betts said later backstage: “I’m the only one who knows how much it cost me. I’m the only one who knows how many nights I cried because I couldn’t be seen for a certain type of role.”

Many thanks: Snoop Dogg being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2018. WireImage

Snoop Dogg did something similar — thanking himself numerous times when he was honored in Hollywood more than five years ago.

“I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work,” he said when accepting his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I wanna thank me for having no days off. I wanna thank me for never quitting. I wanna thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.

He continued in this vein.

“I wanna thank me for trying to do more right than wrong,” he continued, as the crowd cheered.

“I wanna thank me for being me at all time. Snoop Dogg you a bad motherf – – ker.”