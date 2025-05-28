Nigeria is making bold moves to transform its mining sector by launching two major lithium processing plants this year, with significant backing from Chinese investors. According to the country’s mining minister, a $600 million facility near the Kaduna-Niger border will be commissioned this quarter, with another, a $200 million refinery near the nation’s capital, nearing completion. Alake also stated that there are two other plants under construction in Nasarawa, with completion expected before the third quarter. These projects aim to shift Nigeria away from raw mineral exports and toward domestic value creation, including job growth and tech development. The move also aligns with broader reforms targeting local processing, the formalization of artisanal mining, and increased investor participation.

Reuters