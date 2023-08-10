Nigeria to issue verifiable blockchain certificates for NYSC

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who holds the position of director-general at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has disclosed that blockchain technology will be employed for the generation and validation of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates within Nigeria.

The NYSC is a program in Nigeria that requires university graduates under 30 years old to undergo a one-year period of national service involving community development projects and cross-cultural integration.

This declaration took place at the Stakeholders’ Policy Dialogue centered around the execution of the National Blockchain Policy. The gathering was organized by NITDA in collaboration with the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN).

Image of Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director-general at NITDA at the event. Source: YouTube

The director-general of NITDA highlighted that the NYSC certificate has been susceptible to considerable counterfeiting within Nigeria. Consequently, the director-general approached NITDA for assistance, and a mutual agreement was reached to aid in the creation of a blockchain-based certificate authentication system. This initiative aims to house all NYSC certificates on the blockchain, providing individuals with the means to easily verify and authenticate them.

Additionally, Abdullahi articulated the plan to furnish individuals who have successfully completed training programs under NITDA with certificates backed by blockchain technology. He also highlighted the willingness of the Central Bank of Nigeria to collaborate with the broader ecosystem.

As per the head of NITDA, blockchain presents a significant economic potential and a tangible avenue to delve into the extensive prospects of blockchain technology and its application in the issuance of certificates. Abdullahi said:

“I believe blockchain, with the ability to add $1.7 trillion to the global GDP, will be a good technology for Nigeria to leverage. And if we position ourselves well based on the BWC report, Nigeria can add about $40 billion to its GDP by 2030.”

A prominent voice at the gathering was Obinna Iwuno, serving as the president of SiBAN, who conveyed a positive outlook on the sector’s forthcoming prospects. He highlighted that the government has embraced a grander vision for our industry and its future potential.

Consequently, they have begun to adopt a more comprehensive and expansive viewpoint, expressing their readiness to forge even stronger collaborations with the SiBAN, with the aim of ensuring the robust expansion of the industry.

