Nigerian lawmakers have suspended a senator for six months, after she submitted a petition alleging she had been sexually harassed by the senate president.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan first made the accusations against one of the country’s top politicians, Godswill Akpabio in an interview last Friday.

After dismissing her petition on procedural grounds, the ethics committee recommended Uduaghan’s suspension, saying she had brought ridicule to the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Some senators argued that her suspension be cut to three months but a majority voted to stick with the six months suspension recommended by the ethics committee.

Women’s rights activist Hadiza Ado told the BBC that Senator Uduaghan’s suspension was a “sad day for Nigerian women”.

Uduaghan afterwards described her suspension as “an injustice that will not be sustained”.

She vowed to continue her “pursuit for justice” over her treatment.

The accusations have dominated discussions across Nigeria since she first made them nearly a week ago.

Many highly placed people and groups have called for a transparent investigation.

On Wednesday, two groups of protesters gathered at the assembly ground in the capital, Abuja – one backing Akpabio and the other in support of his colleague, chanting ”Akpabio must go.”

Mrs Ado, who founded the Women and Children Initiative, said: “We’ve been following events at the Assembly keenly and hoping that investigation into Natasha’s allegations would follow.”

“All we can say is that today is a sad day for Nigerian women fighting for emancipation. Out of 109 senators, only four are women and one is now suspended,” she said.

Many women on social media also expressed their anger over the suspension, with some calling it “oppression.”

During her suspension, Uduaghan will be barred from the National Assembly premises and her office will be locked.

