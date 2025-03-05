One of Nigeria’s most senior politicians, Godswill Akpabio, has denied allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by a fellow senator.

Senate President Akpabio told Wednesday’s session that he had been raised very well by his late mother and had never harassed any woman.

In an interview with Arise Television on Friday, senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio had made inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in southern Akwa Ibom state, on 8 December 2023.

She said that Akpabio had taken her by the hand, led her around his house, and made sexual advances towards her while her husband walked behind them, talking on his phone.

She further alleged that Akpabio had, on a separate occasion, insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration in the senate.

The senator alleged that he was behaving like a university lecturer who consistently failed his student who had refused to sleep with him.

But this was denied by Akpabio.

“At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria,” he noted.

The issue has generated huge debate in Nigeria with many calling for an independent investigation.

In a social media post, Akpabio’s predecessor, and political rival, Bukola Saraki said the issues raised were too serious to be simply brushed aside.

Earlier on Wednesday, two groups of protesters gathered at the assembly ground in the capital, Abuja – one backing Akpabio and the other in support of his colleague, chanting ”Akpabio must go.”

Senator Uduaghan used Wednesday’s plenary session to submit a formal petition calling for an investigation into Akpabio’s behaviour.

As the president, Akpabio permitted Uduaghan to proceed, directing that her petition be referred to the senate committee on the code of conduct, ethics, and public petitions.

Before becoming senate president less than two years ago, Akpabio was governor of the oil-rich Akwa Ibom state for eight years and also minister of Niger Delta affairs under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

