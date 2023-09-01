HBO‘s True Detective: Night Country has been delayed to January 2024.

Night Country — the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s anthology crime drama True Detective — was previously featured in Max‘s 2023 sizzle reel, implying that it would debut sometime this year. Per Deadline, however, the official True Detective website now lists Night Country as a 2024 release. Furthermore, HBO itself has confirmed that the new season will bow in January. While no official reason for the delay has been given, this development comes amid the continuing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

What is True Detective: Night Country about?

True Detective: Night Country stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively. Additional cast members include Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. Issa López serves as showrunner, writer and director.

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace,” an official synopsis reads. “To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Created by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective originally premiered on HBO in 2014. The first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams led the charge in Season 2, with Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo taking over for Season 3.

True Detective: Night Country arrives on HBO in January 2024. A specific premiere date has not yet been announced.