Hello everyone! I’m Sol from the indie game studio Somber Pixel. We’re happy to announce that starting today you can play our story-driven puzzle/adventure game, Night Reverie, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows.

In Night Reverie, you follow the story of Matt, a curious and kind kid, who enjoys solving mysteries with his sister Emma and now finds himself in a distorted version of his house. Surprised yet intrigued by this, he’ll start a journey to find out where his sister is and what’s going on in this house.

Since the moment we started working on this project, we were driven by a clear vision: to create a game that not only spun a wholesome tale but also carried a meaningful message. Thus, Night Reverie was born. A world inspired by timeless stories like “Alice in Wonderland” or “The Wizard of Oz”, but giving it our own touch of melancholy, wonder, and introspection.

As you progress through the game, you will encounter a cast of characters, each inviting and cozy, yet harboring intriguing depths. We put a lot of effort in creating pixel art environments that really bring the story to life. They have this dreamy, slightly somber vibe that just fits perfectly. And to make the whole experience even better, we carefully composed an enchanting soundtrack that gracefully guides you through every twist and turn. It’s all about immersing yourself in this surreal world!

We designed casual puzzles to seamlessly intertwine with the game’s storyline. As Matt, you’ll have the freedom to interact, combine, and examine objects to gather vital clues and discover new items along the way. And to add an extra layer of fun, we sprinkled a few minigames to introduce fresh gameplay mechanics from time to time. With each of these interactions, you will inch closer to the final resolution, unearthing the truth that has eluded Matt from the very beginning.

Night Reverie holds a special place in our hearts, as it took inspiration from our own cherished childhood memories and personal journeys. Our hope is that the story we’ve woven within the game resonates with you just as profoundly as it did with us. From the bond between a brother and his sister, their shared adventures, the enduring love that propels Matt forward and the lesson that the right path is not always the easiest one to take.

Immerse yourself into this heartwarming adventure!