Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for Blumhouse Night Swim, the upcoming horror flick starring Wyatt Russell.

The video sees producers Jason Blum and James Wan, along with writer/director Bryce McGuire, explain the inspiration behind the upcoming horror movie, which is scheduled to release in January 2024. “Even though, in your mind, you understand that the pool is only a few feet deep, when the lights go out, anything could be beneath you,” Blum says in the featurette.

Watch the new Night Swim video below:

What is Night Swim about?

“Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).

“Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.”

Written and directed by McGuire (who is making his feature film directorial debut), Night Swim is executive produced by Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Wan’s Atomic Monster and Ryan Turek for Blum’s Blumhouse. The movie also stars Nancy Lenehan, Jodi Long, Rahnuma Panthaky, Eddie Martinez, and Elijah J. Roberts in addition to the aforementioned cast.

Night Swim releases in United States theaters on January 5, 2024, from Universal Pictures.