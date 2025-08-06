If you’ve ever reached for a cup of coffee late at night to help stay awake, you might be unintentionally increasing your risk of impulsive and reckless behavior.

A new study from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) reveals that caffeine consumed during nighttime hours impairs inhibitory control, leading to increased impulsivity. The findings, based on experiments with fruit flies, provide important insights, especially for night shift workers and those needing clear decision-making at night, such as healthcare workers and military personnel. Interestingly, the study also uncovered distinct gender differences, with females being more sensitive to caffeine’s impulsivity-inducing effects.

Why Fruit Flies Hold the Key to Understanding Caffeine’s Impact

Led by UTEP biologists Erick Saldes, Paul Sabandal, and Kyung-An Han, the study used Drosophila melanogaster fruit flies to model the effects of nighttime caffeine intake. Fruit flies are commonly used in scientific research due to their genetic and neural similarities with humans, making them ideal for investigating behaviors such as impulsivity.

“Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychoactive substance in the world, with about 85% of adults in the U.S. using it regularly,” explained Paul Sabandal, research assistant professor at UTEP’s Department of Biological Sciences. “Given caffeine’s popularity, we wanted to explore whether additional factors influence its impact on behavioral control.”

Nighttime Caffeine: Trigger for Reckless Flying

In the experiments, researchers introduced caffeine to fruit flies at various concentrations and measured their impulsivity by exposing them to strong airflow, a stimulus that normally halts movement. Flies consuming caffeine at night displayed reckless flying behaviors, failing to suppress their movements even when subjected to the unpleasant stimulus.

“Under normal circumstances, flies stop moving when exposed to strong airflow,” said Erick Saldes, now at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria. “We found that flies consuming caffeine at night were less able to suppress movement, displaying impulsive behaviors.”

However, when caffeine was consumed during daytime hours, the same impulsive behaviors were not observed, indicating a clear circadian influence.

Key Findings at a Glance

Nighttime caffeine significantly increases motor impulsivity.

The effect is gender-specific, with females showing heightened impulsivity compared to males.

Impulsivity effects are independent of hyperactivity and sleep deprivation.

Dopamine signaling pathways mediate caffeine-induced impulsivity.

The Role of Dopamine and Gender Differences

A critical discovery was the role of dopamine signaling in mediating the impulsivity caused by caffeine. Specifically, researchers identified the dopamine D1 receptor in certain regions of the brain as essential for this effect. Interestingly, female flies were more sensitive to caffeine despite having similar levels of caffeine in their bodies as males.

“Flies don’t have human hormones like estrogen, suggesting that other genetic or physiological factors are driving the heightened sensitivity in females,” noted Professor Kyung-An Han. “Uncovering these mechanisms will help us better understand how nighttime physiology and sex-specific factors modulate caffeine’s effects.”

Real-World Implications: A Warning for Night Shift Workers

The UTEP researchers warn these findings are especially relevant for those who frequently consume caffeine at night. Shift workers, healthcare providers, and military personnel could unknowingly be at higher risk of impaired judgment and impulsive decision-making.

“Our findings uncover a previously unrecognized risk of nighttime caffeine use,” the researchers noted in their report, adding that understanding these mechanisms can help develop better guidelines for caffeine consumption timing.

About the Study

This research, titled “Nighttime caffeine intake increases motor impulsivity,” appears in the journal iScience. The study highlights the significance of timing in caffeine consumption, and its unique impacts on inhibitory control through dopamine-related pathways.

Should You Reconsider Your Nighttime Coffee?

While caffeine is a widely celebrated stimulant for alertness, this study invites an important question: Is your late-night coffee really worth the potential impulsivity and impaired decision-making? Understanding the interplay between caffeine, circadian rhythms, and dopamine may be key to safer consumption habits.

