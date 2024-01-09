



Last year was a big one for Nike—the brand dropped a future icon in the Jordan Tatum 1, brought the nicely upgraded Vaporfly 3 into the mix, and owned the No. 1 spot for sneaker of the year with the Nike Dunk Low Retro. But one style that flew under the radar was the Air Max—a long-time classic and a Men’s Journal favorite—and recently, some of the best models were marked down.

Nike is shaking up its start to 2024 with hundreds of brand new markdowns up to 40% off popular sneakers, including the Air Max and other styles like Jordans and Blazers. You’ll find Air Max styles starting at just $70 among the variety of old-school classics and newer innovations.

The eternally-loved Air Max 90 is featured in multiple colorways, including two Gore-Tex styles that are perfect for slushy stepping. The sale has 10 styles of the Air Max 1 in a variety of colorways to choose from and includes a pair of sandals for just over $50. There are even a couple of pairs of ‘97s marked down.

After shopping through all the Air Max styles on sale at Nike, these are the best ones to pick up right now. If you see one that catches your eye, don’t wait to pick it up, as sizes are almost certain to sell out quickly.

Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit, $155 (was $120) at Nike

The Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit in “Pure Platinum/Anthracite/Pure Platinum/White.” Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air VaporMax 2023 Flyknit is on sale in three colorways, including the “Pure Platinum/Anthracite/Pure Platinum/White.” This lightweight shoe was designed to produce a cloud-like, springy sensation thanks to the single-piece air pocket that runs across the length of the sole and redistributes the air when pressure is applied. It also features a perforated sockliner and stretchy Flyknit upper that enhances comfort with forgiving flexibility.

Also Check Out:

Nike Air Max Pulse, $100 (was $150)

Nike Air Max 2017, $143 (was $190)

Nike Air Max 1, $106 (was $140) at Nike

The Nike Air Max 1 in “White/Pure Platinum/Medium Olive/Black.” Courtesy of Nike

The Air Max 1 is on sale in a variety of colorways right now, but the “White/Pure Platinum/Medium Olive/Black” is our favorite. This OG running shoe dropped in ‘87 and continues to be a mainstay among sneakerheads. It still sports its first-gen Nike Air pocket, treaded waffle sole with flexible cuts, and a “get outta my way” aesthetic that’s all but timeless.

Also Check Out:

Nike Air Force 1 ’07, $102 (was $135)

Air Jordan 1 Mid, $94 (was $125)

Nike Air Max 90, $111 (was $130) at Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 in “Anthracite/Black/Mystic Red/Summit White.” Courtesy of Nike

The Air Max 90 is a fan-favorite and is striking in the “Anthracite/Black/Mystic Red/Summit White” colorway. Born at the beginning of the ‘90s sneaker revolution, this style helped write the chapter in the history books. Like the 1, the 90 features a waffle-textured sole, but swaps the flexible cuts on the shank for a sturdier foam that adds stability with each step. There are better-qualified running shoes to wear today, but the Air Max 90 is a staple for smart-casual style.

Also Check Out:

Nike Dunk Low Retro, $98 (was $115)

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Suede, 479 (was $105)

Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature, $97 (was $160) at Nike

The Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature in “Total Orange/Black.” Courtesy of Nike

Available in a subtle black as well as this vibrant orange, the Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature is as ready to hit the gym as it is for a killer athleisure outfit. Made with a Flyknit upper, this lifestyle sneaker takes inspiration from Air Max models past with its waffle-textured sole and air pocket, but pushes the boundary further by exposing and isolating the pocket—a totally unique feature in the Air Max lineup.

Also Check Out:

Nike Pegasus Turbo, $90 (was $150)

Nike Free Run 2018, $70 (was $100)