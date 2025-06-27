



There’s nothing quite like the feeling of opening a fresh box of Nikes.

That new-sneaker smell. Those crisp, clean laces.

But something’s about to mess with that magic.

It’s not the design. It’s not the tech. And it’s not because your favorite athlete jumped to another brand.

So yeah…it’s not great news.

Related: Nike fumbles its biggest launch of the year

Nike’s been through it this past year. Softening sales, too much old inventory, a messy digital experience. But it’s been trying to fight back.

New shoes. New strategy. New hype.

And just as the company was starting to turn the corner, another pressure point landed.

Like most surprises in 2025, this one comes with a price.

Literally.

Nike’s next move might cost you more. Image source: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Another Nike price hike rolls out as tariffs kick in

Nike confirmed during its Q4 earnings call that new U.S. tariffs on imported footwear will cost the company an estimated $1 billion. Ouch.

To offset the hit, Nike’s pulling the lever it knows best: raising prices. But it’s not the only lever.

The company also said it’s shifting production away from China and working with suppliers and retail partners to share the burden.

The price hikes have already started. On June 1, prices went up — a move Nike brushed off as a “normal seasonal adjustment.” Nothing to see here.

Now, just a few weeks later, another round of increases is on the way. And this time, there’s no dancing around it.

Nike directly acknowledged the new price hikes are in response to tariffs.

Related: Lululemon makes drastic cuts as part of strategy change

“With the new tariff rates in place today, we estimate a gross incremental cost increase to Nike of approximately $1 billion,” CFO Matt Friend said.

Two price hikes in just a few months. One already in effect. One more on the way this fall. For shoppers, it all adds up.

Nike can call them surgical, but to customers, they may feel more like salt in the wound. Inflation is already brutal.

It’s a risky move for a brand on the road to a comeback.

Sticker shock probably isn’t the vibe Nike wants heading into back-to-school and the holiday season. But execs say they’re focused on long-term momentum, even if it means losing a few loyal fans along the way.

Translation: Nike’s way of saying “sorry, not sorry.”

Rising prices test Nike’s relationship with customers

These new price hikes land during what should be a turning point for Nike.

The company is deep into its “Win Now” strategy, focused on overhauling internal teams, elevating performance product, and rethinking its once-overstuffed lineup of classics like the Dunk and Air Force 1.

Full-year revenue fell 10% to $46.3 billion. Net income dropped a staggering 44% to $3.2 billion. That’s nearly half of what Nike brought in the year before.

But there are signs of progress: the new Vomero 18 already surpassed $100 million in sales.

More on retail:

Stanley Cup fans won’t want to miss what just launched

H&M has bad news for its loyal customers

Why beauty will be the beast of Amazon Prime Day deals

And recent wholesale orders from retail partners are trending up — especially in North America, where Nike is trying to strike the right balance of hype, distribution, and price.

Still, timing is everything.

And with customers already feeling stretched, any price hike carries risk.

Tariffs may be out of Nike’s control, but perception isn’t. And in a crowded athletic market, that matters.

For loyal fans, the latest chapter in Nike’s comeback might come with an unwelcome twist: paying more. Because, hey, “Just Do It,” right?

Related: FedEx’s cost-cutting could impact package delivery