



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a lifelong athlete or just embarking on your fitness journey, running requires the right footwear. Sneakers with a balance of comfort, support, and responsiveness can make all the difference. Plus, with their superior design, running shoes can be a great option for any busy day on your feet.

One of the most popular styles at Nike has been discounted by 39% for a limited time. This means the Pegasus 41 Road Running Shoes, which normally retail for $140, have been discounted to just $85 for a limited time.

Pegasus 41 Road Running Shoes, $85 (was $140) at Nike

Offered in a wide range of sizes for your perfect fit, the sneakers are available in men’s sizes 6 to 14 and women’s sizes 7.5 to 15.5. Using ReactX midsoles, your forefoot and heel will be surrounded by a springy foam that’s 13% more responsive than past models. For additional security and comfort, there’s plush padding on the collar, tongue, and sockliner.

One reviewer wrote, “Great all-around running, walking, and living shoes. Nike nailed this one. The Pegasus 41 is like an intelligent upgrade from the 40. Same perfect fit, but lighter, with better cushion and even better stability in the heel. I thought I’d found the perfect shoe in the 40, but the 41 is terrific.”

It’s not just the exceptional fit and responsive foam that provides energized runs when wearing these shoes. Using a lightweight design, the kicks are equipped with dual Air Zoom units– an explosive cushioning system. Plus, the engineered mesh has increased breathability and decreased weight.

One shopper said, “Nice comfy running shoes! I bought these after seeing a lot of good reviews about the shoe. Indeed, they are my best running shoes ever. I love them.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I am really impressed with the comfort and support of this shoe. So much more comfortable than my previous Adidas shoes, no muscle pain, and an almost effortless run for 40 minutes, three times a week. I am very pleased and will buy another pair for casual use this summer.”

The Pegasus 41 Road Running Shoes won’t be discounted by 39% for long. Add this incredible deal on running shoes to your cart before the savings end.