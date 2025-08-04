



When it comes to shoes, the Nike Air is one of the most iconic designs in history. It first debuted in 1987 and continues to be treasured by sneakerheads around the world. If you’re looking for a pair, Nike is selling Air Max 1 Essentials for a double deal right now!

Typically listed for $145, these classic laces can be in your closet for $80 by using the promo code SPORT at checkout. All you have to do is pick the soft pearl/light khaki design, already on sale for $100, and add the promo code to bring that price down an extra 20%. You can use that same code on seven other color combos available for the shoes, including photon dusk/wolf gray, black/iron gray/red, and more.

Air Max 1 Essential Shoes, $80 (was $145) at Nike

These Nike Airs feature foam midsoles and heels that offer supportive cushioning while also being lightweight. Meanwhile, the rubber waffle outsole offers traction to whatever ground you’re walking on. The shoes’ uppers are made with synthetic leather, suede, and mesh for a build that’s as comfortable as it is layered. You’ll experience all of that support and comfort in a truly timeless design.

Hundreds of Nike customers praised the Air Max 1 Essentials with five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper called them “very comfortable,” while another added they offered “comfort and style.” A different shopper called themself “a huge fan of the Air Max 1,” appreciating how they’re “always comfortable.” One customer said the Essentials were a “no-brainer buy” for their eye-catching colors and durable quality. A different customer called the shoes “a classic that lives on.”

The Nike Air Max 1 Essential Shoes are exceptional, whether you’re a sneakerhead or just need new footwear. They have a slick style while also being comfortable, no matter how long you walk in them. See which style you like and be sure to use the code SPORT for those extra savings.