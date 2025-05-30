



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s not every day that you find highly rated Nike shoes on sale, let alone ones that are the perfect blend of comfort and style. That’s why we were thrilled to spot a deal on the ever-popular Nike Dunk Low Retro Shoes. For a limited time, you can get the shoes for as low as $66, which is up to 42% off the original price of $115. As shoes that shoppers say are “very comfortable and stylish,” you’re going to want to check them out.

Nike Dunk Low Retro Shoes, From $66 (was $115) at Nike

The Nike Dunk Low Retro Shoes have an eye-catching (and dare we say, iconic) color blocking design that you can spot from a mile away. They have a synthetic leather upper that softens over time, giving it a vintage feel to match its retro look. The shoes were also made with sustainability in mind, as they’re crafted from recycled materials.

Beyond the visual appeal is a lightweight foam midsole that provides “comfortable” cushioning, making the shoes “good for all day wear.” They’re available in eight colors, three of which are on sale for as low as $66. You can also design your own Dunks with customized colors, but unfortunately, that option is full price.

Related: ​​Amazon is selling a ‘soft’ $20 tank top for only $7, and shoppers say it’s ‘very flattering’

With an overall 4.9-star rating, the Nike Dunks are held in high regard by customers as a “classic done right.”

Many Nike lovers call these shoes their “favorite,” as they’re not only comfortable but also versatile. A shopper said they “offer a timeless look that pairs effortlessly with any outfit, whether you’re going for a casual streetwear vibe or a more polished aesthetic,” and we’d have to agree.

Considering the Nike Dunk Low Retro Shoes as much as we are? Better act fast, as sizes are already selling out.