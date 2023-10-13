We would have (and previously have) bought these at full price because they might be the coolest Air Max style yet, but you can score 20% off these Air Max 90s right now. Worn by everybody from hardcore kids to grandmas, the 90s become an everyday shoe from the first time you slip them on. A waffle sole adds traction for steady stepping, and the multiple points of cushion keep feet happy all day long.

[$130; nike.com]

Whether intended as a walking shoe or a runner, the Vomero collection has been heavily relied on for years to keep up. And that’s what it still does today. The Vomero 16 uses Nike’s ZoomX foam cushioning to help you feel light on your feet and provide a pop with each stride. It’s the kind of shoe that makes you say “Oh yeah” as soon as you put them on.

[$90 (was $150); nike.com]

Inspired by the OG Chicago Bulls colors of the ‘85 season (the Jordan debut), this is probably one of the sneakiest grabs of all styles during this Nike sale. This model features a white and red sole under a predominantly black upper with red paneling and a white swoosh. Though red might be bold, it’s a pretty great neutral. These have the potential to win big in the style department, but winning was baked into their pedigree.

[$89 (was $110); nike.com]

Another icon, the Blazer has made its presence unforgettable in a big way recently. With the rise of retro sneakers, it was an obvious candidate for a breakout trend. Though its roots are in basketball, this high-top finds itself today finishing off stellar streetwear outfits and, in some cases, used as an office sneaker. They run a bit narrow, so size up if your foot is wide.

[$85 (was $105); nike.com]

Some guys have been wearing Nike sandals since their college communal shower days and have never looked back. Though we hope they’ve purchased new ones since then, now is a great time to grab a pair. The Victori One slide sandal is on sale in black with gold, red with black, and white with black, and with the additional discount, you can get these for about $23 before tax and shipping.

[$29 (was $35); nike.com]

The Nike Court Legacy is a fashion sneaker that’s been trending upward in the last handful of years following the crazy success of the Killshot 2. A more affordable alternative at $60, you can score it for an even better price in the seasonal gray or tan suede. You’ll likely wear them a ton because they’re subtle enough to match nearly anything, from work pants to shorts.

[$60; nike.com]

The Nike InfinityRN 4 is a Flyknit running shoe that features the brand’s new ReactX foam, made with post-consumer waste, providing a greater energy return when running. Unlike the previous model, the sole of this updated version features a more grippy tread, making it more outside-friendly. Nike says they run small, so order at least a half-size larger than normal for the perfect fit.

[$160; nike.com]

This pair of Air Force 1s, the heart and soul of 1980s basketball, is on sale just in time for fall. It’s like the perennial all-white model, but it brings a subtle gum-colored motif across the shoe to add a little depth. Add to this ‘80s-inspired sneak by pairing it with a wool varsity jacket and a pair of Levi’s 501 jeans.

[$92 (was $110); nike.com]

Another hot retro running sneaker is Nike’s Air Tailwind 79. This sneaker made strides at its inaugural race at the Honolulu Marathon, gaining attention for its ample cushioning. Today, it mainly serves as a cooler-looking alternative to the Jobs-esque New Balance 990s that people wear with jeans or performance chinos. Sizes are selling out quickly in the white, navy, and black, so hop on this deal fast.

[$88 (was $90); nike.com]

Jordan collectors undoubtedly have a gray option (or three) to choose from, but this style is an easy way to break the mold for somebody looking to get into the game. With a monochromatic color scheme and subtle details, like the winged logo on the heel and the complementing mixed media panels, this style is easy to rock with any kind of daily attire to ease into the Jordan scene.

[$135; nike.com]

One of Nike’s most affordable men’s golf shoes, the Infinity G is a classic golf-style silhouette in white with small integrated spikes that hold onto the ground so you can focus on holding the club. They’re waterproof—because it only ever rains during a tee time—and comfortable enough to get you through an entire day at the links. Grab your size while it’s still in stock.

[$75; nike.com]

Nike Free Runs were one of the first styles to create a conversation about how lateral and horizontal cuts in the soles of running shoes could create a better user experience. People loved the flexibility but also loved how light they could become, as seen here in the 2018 model with the Flyknit tech. They’re fit for the track as much as they are for a shift at the hospital because they’ll keep you comfortable in any situation.

[$100 (was $120); nike.com]

One of the more sought-after Air Max styles, the 97 features a distinct ripple design across the upper with a full-length air pocket. Though it’s no longer recommended as a running shoe, it remains an easy way to stand out in a crowd and is always a conversation starter. This particular colorway has a secret—luminescent panels along the ripple design that reflect light for a cool look.

[$130 (was $175); nike.com]