Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is expected to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1, 2025, despite a left ankle impingement. Jokić has missed 11 games this season, and the Nuggets have a 4-7 record without him.

Jokic’s season stats are impressive, with 29.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. Jokić is currently on a streak, scoring 10+ points in 64 consecutive games.

Jokic finished the Nuggets’ 125-93 loss against Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday (May 18) with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/9 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time. The loss means Nuggets were eliminated by the Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Jokic, a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player winner, stated to the media that he didn’t think the Nuggets have it in them to win the championship. “We didn’t, so obviously, we can’t. If we could, we would win it… We didn’t win it, so I think we can’t,” he said.

How Oklahoma City Thunder beat Denver Nuggets

Thunder secured their first conference finals appearance since 2016, despite early nervousness and shooting struggles, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring a game-high 35 points. They were supported by Jalen Williams’ key performance against Denver’s zone defense and Alex Caruso’s critical defensive assignment on Nikola Jokic.

The Thunder overcame a slow start and a 21-10 deficit in the first quarter to dominate the game, showcasing their resilience and adaptability. Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets played despite a Grade 2 hamstring strain suffered in Game 6.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admitted to feeling nervous before Game 7, acknowledging the high stakes. “I was nervous, to be honest,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after scoring a game-high 35 points.

“Just knowing what was on the line. …To know if you don’t bring your A-game, it could all be over. But I think that nervousness motivated me.”

The Thunder initially struggled, missing 10 of their first 15 shots. Aaron Gordon’s presence in the game was notable, considering his recent hamstring strain. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Sunday that Gordon suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain at the end of Game 6.

Despite the injury typically sidelining players for four to six weeks, Gordon was determined to contribute. The Nuggets initially gained momentum from Gordon’s effort, while the Thunder battled through their nerves.

The Thunder, known as the NBA’s youngest team, eventually found their rhythm. They displayed the dominant, high-pressure defense that contributed to their 68 regular-season wins.