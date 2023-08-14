Internal investigations from Nikola’s safety and engineering teams indicate a single supplier component within the battery pack as the likely source of the coolant leak that caused the vehicles to catch fire, the company said.

Struggling with supply chain bottlenecks and weaker demand, Nikola decided to make battery electric trucks only to order and focus on hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

Nikola on Aug. 4 appointed Chairman Stephen Girsky, a former General Motors executive, as its chief executive — its fourth CEO in four years.

The company flagged “substantial doubts” about its ability to continue as a going concern for the next 12 months, reiterating its warning for the third time since February, as it awaits “critical” additional capital.

On Friday, Nikola asked customers and dealers of its Tre battery electric trucks to take certain immediate safety measures, including considering parking them outside.

Nikola shares fell 14.4 percent to $1.67 in premarket trading on Monday.