A rapper, Nikolai Vasilyev, popularly known as Vacio, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined 200,000 roubles ($2,182) after attending a celebrity party in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub wearing only a sock to cover his modesty. The event, organized by blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, attracted widespread attention for its provocative nature, taking place amidst Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and a growing conservative social agenda.

The party, held on Dec. 21, featured well-known singers in various states of undress, some of whom have been fixtures on state TV entertainment programs for years. The backlash has been swift and forceful, with sponsors of Russia’s top entertainers tearing up contracts, and President Vladimir Putin reportedly expressing his displeasure. A video clip circulating online shows Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, listening to an explanation from one of the stars who attended.

The controversy has garnered attention not only from the authorities, pro-Kremlin lawmakers, and bloggers but also from state media and Orthodox Church groups. The event’s timing, amid a war and an increasingly conservative social climate, has fueled the outrage. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, remarked that the event had “stained” those who participated.

In response to the scandal, Ivleeva issued two public apology videos, with the second, released on Dec. 27, expressing regret and a hope for a “second chance.” However, the repercussions for Ivleeva have been significant, with her name disappearing from the public face of major Russian mobile phone operator MTS, a tax investigation potentially leading to a five-year jail term, and a lawsuit demanding 1 billion roubles ($10.9 million) for “moral suffering.”

The lawsuit, if successful, aims to contribute the funds to a state fund supporting Ukraine war veterans, highlighting the discontent with the party’s timing and the broader implications of the scandal. Yekaterina Mizulina, director of Russia’s League for a Safe Internet, criticized the event as “cynical” and inappropriate given the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

The fallout has affected various public figures, with journalist Ksenia Sobchak and others issuing apologies. The scandal coincides with President Putin’s emphasis on social conservatism, urging larger families and a recent Supreme Court ruling designating LGBT activists as “extremists.”Vacio, the rapper, faced legal consequences for “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations,” reflecting the severity of the backlash against the party’s participants. Concerts and state TV airtime for some have been canceled, contracts revoked, and reports of exclusion from a new film.The controversy has ignited anger from those supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, with one woman suggesting that the stars contribute to prosthetic legs for combat veterans. As the scandal continues to unfold, it underscores the intersection of entertainment, politics, and societal values in contemporary Russia.



(Inputs from Reuters)