The father of nine children killed in an Israeli military strike in Gaza over the weekend remains in intensive care, said a doctor on Sunday at the hospital treating him.

Hamdi Al-Najjar, himself a doctor, was at home in Khan Younis with his 10 children when an Israeli airstrike hit, killing all but one of them. He was rushed to the nearby Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Abdul Aziz Al-Farra, a thoracic surgeon, said Najjar had undergone two operations to stop bleeding in his abdomen and chest and that he sustained other wounds, including to his head.

“May God heal him and help him,” Farra said, speaking by the bedside of an intubated and heavily bandaged Najjar.

The Israeli military has confirmed it conducted an airstrike on Khan Younis on Friday but said it was targeting suspects in a structure that was close to Israeli soldiers.

Hamdi Al-Najjar, a wounded Palestinian father and doctor who, according to medics, lost nine of his 10 children in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza over the weekend, lies in a hospital bed in the intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital. (Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

The military is looking into claims that “uninvolved civilians” were killed, it said, adding that the military had evacuated civilians from the area before the operation began.

According to medical officials in Gaza, the nine children were aged between one and 12 years old. The child that survived, a boy, is in serious but stable condition, the hospital has said.

Najjar’s wife, Alaa, also a doctor, was not at home at the time of the strike. She was treating Palestinians injured in Israel’s nearly 20-month war in Gaza against Hamas in the same hospital where her husband and son are receiving care.

“She went to her house and saw her children burned, may God help her,” said her sister-in-law, Tahani Yahya Al-Najjar.

Tahani said she visited her brother in hospital on Sunday, whispering to him that she was there: “You are OK, this will pass.”

‘We started pulling out charred bodies’

On Saturday, Ali Al-Najjar said that he rushed to his brother’s house after the strike, which had sparked a fire that threatened to collapse the home, and searched through the rubble.

“We started pulling out charred bodies,” he said.

Hamdi Al-Najjar’s wife, pediatrician Alaa Al-Najjar, left, is seen at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday. (Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

In its statement about the airstrike, the Israeli military said Khan Younis was a “dangerous war zone.”

Practically all of Gaza’s more than two million Palestinians have been displaced after nearly 20 months of war.

The war erupted after Hamas militants attacked Israel in October 2023, killing around 1,200, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 more.

Palestinians wait to receive aid, in Gaza City, May 25, 2025. (Stringer/Reuters)



Israel's military campaign, which its leaders have said is aimed at uprooting Hamas and securing the release of the hostages, has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say.

Most of them are civilians, including more than 16,500 children under the age of 18, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.