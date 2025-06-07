Israeli warplanes launched two separate airstrikes on Saturday evening, killing at least nine Palestinians in northern and central Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In Jabalia, in the north of the enclave, an air raid flattened the home of the Abdullah family, killing six people. A Wafa correspondent reported that several others remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Later in the evening, another strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Bassa area of Deir al-Balah, killing three civilians.

Rescue efforts are ongoing at both sites as Israel’s bombardment continues across the strip.