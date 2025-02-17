At least nine people were injured Monday after a Delta Air Lines plane was involved in a crash upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, officials said.

The airport said it was aware of “an incident upon landing,” involving the Delta jet, which was arriving from Minneapolis.

Emergency personnel were responding to the scene and all passengers and crew members have been accounted for, the airport said in a social media post.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, which was operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing in Toronto at around 2:45 p.m.

A total of 80 people were on the plane, a CRJ-900, the FAA said. It did not specify how many were crew members and how many were passengers.

Delta is said it “is aware of reports” of the flight incident and is working to confirm details.

One of the injured people was in critical condition and was airlifted to a nearby trauma center, said Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services.

Another among the injured, a child, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in downtown Toronto, Saindon said.

The extent of the other injuries was unclear, but there were not believed to be any fatalities, according to the Association of Flight Attendants union, which posted on social media that it was responding to the event.

All arrivals into and departures out of Toronto Pearson have been canceled, according to local outlet CTV News, citing airport staff. The airport has not yet confirmed the cancelations, according to CTV.

Video posted on social media by someone who said they were on the flight shows the Delta plane overturned on the runway and steaming as passengers appear to evacuate.

“We just landed. Our plane crashed. It’s upside down,” the person who took the video said. He noted in the video that “most people appear to be OK” and that passengers were getting off of the plane.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will investigate the incident, according to the FAA.