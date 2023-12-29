A NINETIES pop icon looks completely unrecognisable 27 years on after her huge it.

The star, 50, sports a new look these days as her song is still played and instantly recognisable.

3 Lene Nystrøm looks different from her 90s era Credit: Instagram

3 The Aqua singer, who shot to fame with her Barbie Girl track after the band’s formation in 1989, is back on stage Credit: Rex

While Lene Nystrøm looks visibly different, she still enjoys her eccentric clothes.

The Aqua singer, who shot to fame with her Barbie Girl track after the band’s formation in 1989, is back on stage.

The group is made up of Nystrøm and fellow members René Dif and keyboardist Søren Rasted.

After the release of their iconic track the makers of the Barbie doll, Mattel, sued them MCA Records claiming the song infringed on their copyright and turned the beloved toy into a sex object.

Aqua and MCA Records hit back and counter-sued for defamation, after the Barbie makers likened them to ‘bank robbers’.

American courts ruled the song was protected as a parody and both sides had their cases thrown out.

In 2002 the presiding judge said: “the parties are advised to chill”.

Despite this, Aqua produced and released three studio albums over the years; Aquarium, Aquarius and Megalomania.

They released a new single Rookie in 2018 and are still embracing their novelty 90s hits as they tour the world in front of nostalgia loving crowds.

For the smash-hit Barbie movie, which was released earlier this year and starred Margot Robbie, Lena’s original track was not included.

Instead, a remake of the song by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua featured on the movie’s tracklist.

A recent snap of Lena shows the star with a thick fringe as her jet black hair drapes down her back in a ponytail.

She was wearing knee-high green PVC boots along with a green and silver sparkly corset.

In 2001, Lene and bandmate Søren got married in Las Vegas – they now have two kids together.

She released a solo album in 2003 called Play With Me, featuring the single It’s Your Duty- but they never reached the charts.

But she did find success when she wrote Girls Aloud’s No Good Advice which reached number two in the UK charts.

3 In 2001, Lene and bandmate Søren got married in Las Vegas – they now have two kids together Credit: AP:Associated Press