A NOUGHTIES R&B and pop singer has barely aged a day since successful music career over two decades ago.

American singer Shamari DeVoe, 44, is best known for her string of memorable hits with her group Blaque, including 1999 hit Bring It All To Me featuring then NSYNC member, JC Chasez, 47.

8 90s pop singer Shamari DeVoe seems to be ageing backwards, as she looks strikingly close to the age of earlier music fame Credit: Getty

8 Shamari (right) alongside Blaque group members Brandi Williams (centre) and the groups late band mate, rapper Natina Reed who passed away in 2012 Credit: Getty

The ageless star also appeared in hit 2000s teen comedy film Bring It On, alongside actresses Kirstin Dunst, 42, and Gabrielle Union, 51.

Shamari played the role of vivacious cheerleader Lava competing in Isis [played by Gabrielle] cheer-leading squad the Clovers, against arch rival cheer-team the Toros, led by cheer-captain Torrance [played by Kirstin].

The stunning vocalist posted a video on Instagram this week of her fabulous looks leading up to a charity event honouring the tireless efforts of her fellow 90s R&B superstar husband Ronnie DeVoe, 56.

Ronnie is best known for being a member of US R&B group New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, the latter group is best known for their global 1990 New Jack Swing anthem: Poison.

Shamari maintains her youthful glow with her rigorous dance rehearsals and her trusted soft glam make up essentials.

This includes On Luxe Beauty’s Perfect Nude Ultra Hydrating lip gloss and the beauty brands Brown Sugar lip liner.

BLAQUE’S SUCCESS

8 In 1999, Billboard magazine named Blaque the 4th Best New Artist of that year Credit: Getty

The Detroit-born beauty was raised in Atlanta where she developed her love of singing and performing, watching fellow Atlanta artists TLC come into prominence in the early 90s.

Fate would be on her side, when the late member of pop group TLC, Lisa Left Eye Lopez heard Shamari’s many radio jingles through a friend. Lisa passed away in 2002 after a car accident at the age of 30.

The teen singer began recording radio and TV jingles for extra pocket money and had recently formed a singing group: Blaque.

Blaque consisted of singer Brandi Williams, 41, and the late rapper Natina Reed who tragically passed away in 2012 after being struck down by a car as she walked down a street in Georgia just two days away before her 32 birthday.

The teen stars made their first appearance when they were just teenagers in Lil Kim’s Not Tonight music video. The trio’s debut album Blaque was released in 1999.

Their debut effort would go onto be a platinum seller, shifting more than 1.5 million records worldwide.

The album consisted of timeless songs such as their infectious top-10 debut single 808, and their UK top 40 song Bring It All to Me featuring an appearance from boy band NSYNC member, JC Chasez.

In 1999, Billboard magazine named Blaque the 4th Best New Artist of that year.

FILM AND TV SUCCESS

8 Shamari (yellow jacket) played the role of charismatic cheerleader Lava in 2000 teen comedy Bring It On Credit: Alamy

Shamari followed her music success with an equally as significant acting role as cheerleader Lava in cult-classic 2000 teen comedy drama film Bring It On.

She was joined by Blaque’s band mates Natina and Brandi who appeared as fellow cheerleaders in the Clovers cheer-leading squad.

The successful pop group contributed the song As If to the soundtrack of the hit film, which grossed over £71 million in international sales.

The group’s early 00s music chart positions failing to match the height of their late 90s efforts, including their 2003 single I’m Good.

In spite of the songs lukewarm reception, it featured on the soundtrack of dance cult-classic film Honey which starred Hollywood actress Jessica Alba, 43, has become a TikTok dance favourite.

The group would work on another two unreleased albums before disbanding in 2008. A few years later, the group reunited to discuss a comeback when group member Natina untimely passed away in 2012.

RECENT YEARS

8 Blaque group members Shamari and Brandi have continued releasing music and performing now as a duo Credit: Getty

In 2013, Shamari returned to education, graduating from Georgia State University with a bachelor of arts degree in Sociology.

The timeless artist appeared on hit reality TV show Real Housewives of Atlanta for its 11th season in November 2018.

Shamari also appeared in VH1 series Couples Retreat from 2022 to 2023, alongside her husband Ronnie which showcased their marriage highs and lows.

The music power couple have been married since March 2006 which had New Edition band mate R&B star Bobby Brown, and ex-hand of pop queen Whitney Houston in attendance.

Shamari and Ronnie live in Georgia suburb Mableton with their twin boys Roman and Ronald who were born in 2017.

In 2019, the album’s third album Torch would be released with Natina’s posthumous vocals.

Two of the remaining Blaque members Brandi and Shamari still perform to this day.

The now duo had been preparing to perform at this years popular Lovers and Friends festival in Las Vegas which has been cancelled abruptly due to ‘dangerous weather concerns’.

8 Shamari is living the lavish life today in Georgia and still performs regularly Credit: Instagram

8 Shamari and her R&B singer husband Ronnie have been married for 18 years and share two twin sons: Roman and Ronald Credit: Getty