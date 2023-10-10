One thing about Ninja products to be aware of is that they can be fairly pricey. As we enter the biggest sales period of the year with Amazon Big Deal Days, Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day ahead of us, we’re here to help you sort the deals from the duds and find your new Ninja appliance at a great price.

Our expert reviews team are seasoned when it comes to finding honest opportunities to save. We expect to see a number of Ninja appliances sell-out, especially if they are well-known products like some of the air-fryers. This means that to avoid disappointment, we recommend buying your appliance as soon as it hits a price that you’re comfortable with.

Read on for the best savings to be found across Ninja appliances right now.

Ninja deals at a glance

Amazon — discounts as part of its Prime Big Deal Days

AO — savings on indoor and outdoor kitchen appliances

Argos — the electricals retailer has cut prices across kitchen appliances

Currys — find deals on hard-to-find Ninja air-fryers

JD Williams — save on lots of Ninja’s best appliances

John Lewis and Partners — the department store has savings to price match Ninja Kitchen

Lakeland — discounts on appliances from dozens of brands including Ninja

Ninja Kitchen — the brand itself has discounts across top products right not

Very — find discounts as part of The Very Sale Big Finale

When you’re on the look out for deals on Ninja appliances, remember that pricing around sales events can be quite volatile with retailers lowering their prices to stay in line with competitors. This means it’s always worth shopping around before you settle on a deal. There are also shopper-friendly additions like loyalty schemes or free next-day delivery which are available at some retailers and worth bearing in mind.

More like this

Ninja air fryer deals

Ninja air-fryer Max AF160UK

Best air-fryer for quick baking

Star rating: 5/5

Boasting six useful cooking functions including air-fry, roast and dehydrate, this model impressed us most after testing out the baking function; we enjoyed a well-baked, nicely risen cake. But even if you’re not looking for a model to bake in, the AF160UK excelled in other areas, such as roasting a whole, small chicken and producing great chips. The control panel is simple to navigate and audible notifications guide you through the entire cooking process.

Ninja Foodi Health grill and air-fryer AG301UK

Star rating: 4.5/5

The versatile AG301UK not only air-fries, but it doubles as a health grill, too. Design-wise, it’s unlike many of the other air-fryers we’ve tested; rather than having a pull-out drawer or an oven-style opening, ingredients are placed inside after lifting the lid. Generally, this model cooked food well: it browned evenly and particularly excelled when cooking chicken, salmon and halloumi. We loved the extra features like the progress bar to indicate the preheating time and intuitive controls.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air-fryer AF300UK

Best for cooking a complete meal in one

Star rating: 5/5

Almost completely ready to use straight out of the box, the Dual Zone AF300UK makes for a striking piece of kit on the kitchen counter. A clear and concise instruction manual accompanies this model, and while you’ll be able to complete basic air-frying tasks with ease, setting up the ever-so-useful sync function (programme both drawers to finish cooking at the same time) does require some assistance from the manual. From duck breast to chips and sausages, we were thoroughly impressed by the results of all our test recipes.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air-fryer AF400UK

Best air-fryer for families

Star rating: 5/5

Like the AF300UK above, this dual-drawer model can also be programmed so different foods finish cooking at the same time. If you like the sound of the AF300UK, but think its 7.6L capacity may be too small, the AF400UK boasts a spacious 9.5L capacity, so is great for larger households. The cooking results were impressive, whether it was chicken, fish or veggies, everything was browned evenly and stayed moist. We noticed no transfer of smell or flavour between baskets, meaning you could happily cook dinner and dessert in this air-fryer.

Ninja Foodi MAX Pro Health grill, flat plate and air-fryer AG651UK

Star rating: 4.5/5

With seven cooking functions to explore, the ultra versatile AG651UK allows you to grill, griddle (flat plate), bake roast, air-fry and much more. It’s not got a small footprint, but considering the wealth of cooking tasks it can complete, this comes as no real surprise. The control panel is intuitive, but you’ll need to consult the manual when assembling. Our test recipes cooked well on the whole and we particularly liked the even and defined grill lines imparted onto our halloumi, though we found the temperature probe a little unreliable when cooking chicken.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone air-fryer AF451UK

Star rating: 4.5/5

As with other Dual Zone air-fryers, the height and footprint of this model demands a good amount of real estate on a countertop. It has a large capacity making it a great option for catering to a crowd, a large household, or if you prefer to cook multiple dishes in your air-fryer simultaneously. It also has a cooking probe included, which we found helpful in cooking our chicken breast on test, although it did take a while to get used to the functions of the probe.

Ninja blender deals

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1 with Smart Torque and Auto-iQ 1100W CB100UK

Best overall smoothie maker

Star rating: 5/5

This blender is one of the most powerful that we’ve tested, blitzing everything we tried in 30 seconds or less. While it is pretty noisy (and may well make you jump on first use) we were impressed by the result. You get two cups with this machine — one with a spout lid and a bowl with a storage lid. As with many other Ninja products we’ve put to the test, we enjoyed the thoroughness of the instruction booklet, which included a quick-start guide and helpful recipe book.

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor with Auto IQ BN800UK

Best intuitive food processor

Star rating: 5/5

If versatility is a priority for you when it comes to kitchen appliances, this offering from Ninja is likely to tick a lot of boxes. It comes with a roomy jug for food processing, a sturdy glass blender and a single-serve blender with the capability to complete a number of different functions like sauces and spice mixes. We found this blender super powerful, making its way through all our ingredients in a matter of seconds.

How to get a good deal on Ninja products

Ninja is one of the biggest brands when it comes to small kitchen appliances, and it releases new products on a regular basis. So whether it’s a blender, food processor, air-fryer or a different appliance you’ve got your eye on, you’re more likely to find a good saving on a slightly older model, as the latest releases are rarely included in sales periods like Amazon Deals Day.

Other important factors to consider when looking for a good deal include precisely how you’d like to use the appliance. Some work well for one specific function, while others have been made with versatility in mind and can complete a number of functions to a high quality. However, buying a ‘versatile’ appliance is only going to give you true value for money if you regularly use all of its functions, especially as these are the appliances which tend to have a higher cost attached to them.

How do we select deals?

Our expert reviews team have years of experience working the biggest annual sales events to find the best deals. Throughout the year, we test and review dozens of products across different categories, and look to find deals on appliances we found impressive during testing.

There are a number of different things we look out for when selecting deals, like how much money the deal is saving and how much this is as a percentage of the original price — the best deals tend to be from 20 per cent off and upwards.

Another important factor is the retailer where the deal is being listed. We advise that you only buy from retailers which your recognise and trust. Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.