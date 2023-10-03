

We all know that a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement will be coming any day now, but support for the current Switch is still planned for a little while.



There’s two things I know to be true in life: water is wet, and the Switch 2 (or whatever it’s called) will release in 2024. Nintendo’s most recent pair of Directs should tell you that easily enough, but there’s also the various rumours doing the rounds about the followup console. This of course leaves the question, what will happen to the current Switch? According to Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, in an interview with Nikkei (translations by VGC), we’ll still see new games coming to the Switch right through to March 2025.



According to Furukawa, Nintendo plans to focus on the Switch until the end of March 2024, i.e. the end of Nintendo’s fiscal year. After that, the console will still receive new games until the end of the next fiscal year, again in March, 2025. “We are still working on software for the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025,” Furukawa said. “In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to sustain the momentum of Zelda and the [Super Mario Bros] movie, with focus on the holiday sales season. As for hardware, we will maximise not only new demand for the hardware, but also for those buying second consoles and replacements.”



The Switch definitely does still have some life in it yet when it comes to first party titles. This month will see the arrival of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the latest entry in the side-scrolling Mario series, and next March we’ll finally have a new Princess Peach game in the form of Princess Peach Showtime. Plus, there’s that Luigi’s Mansion 2HD port due out some time in 2024, as well as the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remake that has many fans excited.

