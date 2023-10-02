NINTENDO fans are furious as a pesky new bug is crashing two of the most popular games on the Switch, but there is a solution.

The issue is breaking the games at one of the most critical moments, preventing players from completing them.

1 The game-breaking bug is triggered at a crucial moment in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, when you need to swap in your Koraidon or MIraidon into a fight Credit: The Pokemon Company

The introduction of The Teal Mask, the first piece of DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, seems to be causing crashes.

The Teal Mask is Part 1 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, the release of which prompted updates to the base games.

Be warned that the following description of the bug and its solution contains spoilers for the last battle in the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet main story.

The latest update to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, version 2.0.1, apparently introduced a bug that crashes the game during the Paradise Protection Protocol (PPP) fight.

This is the final fight in the main game, which makes the issue even more frustrating for players.

Many fans were disappointed they couldn’t complete the base game before starting the long-awaited DLC.

During the fight, after you’ve defeated the Paradox Pokémon, the PPP will send out your game version’s legendary Pokémon.

A Wild Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet or a Wild Miraidon in Pokémon Violet will appear to fight you.

The PPP also locks your PokéBalls as you try to summon a Pokémon from your party to fight.

In this situation, players need to swap in their own Koraidon or Miraidon to fight against the one summoned by the PPP.

Attempting this by scrolling down through your Pokémon party in version 2.0.1 of the games triggers a bug.

Players have reported crashes as they try to reach for their legendaries, making them unable to finish the battle.

Thankfully, eagle-eyed players have discovered the exact cause of the pesky bug and have come up with a workaround.

X/Twitter user mattyoukhana_ has posted two possible solutions to the problem in a short video.

In SV 2.0.1, the game can crash when battling the Paradise Protection Protocol. How to replicate:

• Have Koraidon (S) or Miraidon (V) registered to the Pokédex

• Hover over slot 4, 5, or 6 Having a party of 1-3 works, as does pressing up to reach the legendary slot. pic.twitter.com/xAdemaWAFn — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) October 1, 2023

The game-breaking bug happens if you have Koraidon or Miraidon registered to the Pokédex, which you naturally do.

It is also only triggered if you scroll down through slots 4, 5, or 6 in your party during the battle.

To avoid the issue, you can reduce your party to just three Pokémon before fighting the PPP.

That’s not recommended as the Paradise Protection Protocol is quite tough to beat.

The best solution is to go into the battle with a full party of six Pokémon.

Then, instead of scrolling down to swap Koraidon or Miraidon in, you can just press the up button.

This will scroll directly to the legendary slot at the bottom, where your Koraidon or Miraidon is, without triggering the crash.

You then simply select the “Swap in” option and continue the battle normally, to complete the main game.

So this is how you solve the annoying PPP battle crash bug in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Written by Stoyan Ovcharov on behalf of GLHF.