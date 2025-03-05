Nippon Steel continues to insist that it wants to buy all of U.S. Steel despite its bid being rejected by two U.S. presidents and brought into doubt by a Japanese prime minister, and even though its chances for success in forcing the issue in court are low.

Analysts argue that the steelmaker’s determination is a function of a desire to implement a coherent and well-planned global strategy, and that its fight against the odds is just a simple business decision. They add that it might also have something to do with its desire to protect technology.

“The U.S. market is the last piece of the puzzle,” said Katsuhiro Sato, a professor at Waseda Business School.