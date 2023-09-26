Nipsey Hussle’s ex Tanisha Foster has scored a legal victory in the ongoing custody battle of their 14-year-old daughter.

According to Radar Online, Foster has been awarded additional visitation hours with their daughter, Emani Asghedom, by a judge during a California court hearing last week.

Nipsey’s brother, Sam Asghedom, and the family won custody over Emani in 2019 but Foster alleged that they broke the agreement by using “financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Foster argued on her behalf: “I have continued to be an active part of Emani’s life. She spends the night with me often, I take her to school, and I continue to do the things a parent would do with their child.

“I am very unhappy that the guardians will not take my calls. They have blocked me on their cell phones. I have to go through a third party or Emani to communicate with the guardians.”

Nipsey and Emani peace walk in support for Trayvon Martin and family in 2014. He didn’t just speak about doing better, he marched for it, and was involved in making the changes. We really lost a good one but he left us with so much knowledge, motivation and strength. #TMC 🙏🏾🏁 pic.twitter.com/11T6lqrSf9 — Long Live Nip 🏁 (@HussleForever) June 13, 2019

Tanisha is calling for the court to banish the guardianship in place and claimed that Emani has asked her when they would be living together in the future.

The Asghedom family argued that Foster has had issues with alcohol in the past and believed that Emani should be under their guardianship since she is the beneficiary of the late Nipsey Hussle’s estate, along with brother Kross.

While the guardianship will be decided by the courts at a later date, the judge awarded Foster with more visitation rights that include being allowed to pick up Emani from school twice a week as well as spending about two hours with her when doing so.

Hussle was tragically murdered in front of his Marathon Clothing store in March 2019. The 33-year-old’s killer, Eric Holder, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison by a Los Angeles judge in February, eight months after being convicted for gunning down the rapper.

Holder was allegedly angered by Nipsey accusing him of being a snitch during a brief conversation outside his South L.A. clothing store. He returned moments later with a pair of weapons and unloaded at least 10 shots into the Crenshaw rapper, fatally wounding him.