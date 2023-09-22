Nipsey Hussle’s tragic and untimely murder is the subject of a new series that focuses on the inner workings of high-profile criminal cases.

On Wednesday (September 20), Behind the Crime premiered its debut episode about the LA native’s 2019 killing. It takes a close look into “the murder trial, story, and case of rap icon and street legend Nipsey Hussle.”

A collaboration between Fox’s Tubi and Dan Abrams’ Law & Crime, the series “dives deep into the inner workings of the justice system with gripping cases that give viewers unfiltered access with real case footage.”

Watch the trailer for its first installment below:

Nipsey Hussle’s killer, Eric Holder Jr., was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison by a Los Angeles judge in February, eight months after being convicted for gunning down the rapper.

Holder, 33, was allegedly angered by Nipsey accusing him of being a snitch during a brief conversation outside his South L.A. clothing store. He returned moments later with a pair of weapons and unloaded at least 10 shots into the Crenshaw rapper, fatally wounding him.

related news Nipsey Hussle Remembered By Lauren London On Anniversary Of His Death: ‘I Love You’ March 31, 2023

Nipsey is survived by Lauren London and their six-year-old son, Kross, who was born roughly three years after the couple started dating. He is also survived by his 13-year-old daughter, Emani, who had had from a previous relationship.

“I also don’t want to give a misconception that I’m at peace and I’m walking around on a cloud,” London told PEOPLE earlier this year while reflecting on her partner’s death. “I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don’t want to, and I’m like angry about it. And that’s what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there’s something else.”

Last month, she posted a special message to her late partner on what would have been his 38th birthday. Taking to Instagram in mid-August, the actor shared a short but sweet message on Nip’s special day.

“Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more,” she wrote with his signature blue heart and checkered flag emoji. “I love you.”