Four all-wheel-drive Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE versions recently emerged on the EPA’s website, joining the three front-wheel-drive versions listed previously.

There are no new range numbers, as those were already provided by Nissan, but now we can take a look at all fo the types side-by-side and check some details.

The base Nissan Ariya, with a 66-kilowatt-hour battery, has an EPA Combined range of 216 miles. That decreases by 11 miles or five percent to 205 miles, if one selects the all-wheel-drive e-4ORCE dual-motor powertrain.

In the case of the 91-kWh battery pack, the range of FWD versions is 289-304 miles. The switch to AWD cuts it to 272 miles, so about 17 miles or almost six percent (when comparing the same Evolve+ trim).

There is also the top-of-the-line trim, named Platinum+, which is rated for standard 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels. Its range is respectively 267 miles and 257 miles (a 3.7 percent drop just because of the bigger wheels).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is about several percent higher than in the case of the corresponding FWD trim.

Specifically, the Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh)’s energy consumption is estimated at 95 MPGe: 355 watt-hours per mile.

An Engage+ version, with a 91-kWh battery, was rated at 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi, indicating about a three percent worse result due to increased weight (the same trim level and motors).

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 205 miles (330 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)

101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 272 miles (438 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 267 miles (430 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 257 miles (414 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)

As prices and other specs remain the same, we will leave you with the core numbers below.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-inch $43,190 +$1,335 N/A $44,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (66 kWh) 19-inch $47,190 +$1,335 N/A $48,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch $47,190 +$1,335 N/A $48,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch $50,190 +$1,335 N/A $51,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch $53,690 +$1,335 N/A $55,025 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch (limited) $53,450 +$1,335 N/A $54,785 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch $51,190 +$1,335 N/A $52,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch $54,190 +$1,335 N/A $55,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch $60,190 +$1,335 N/A $61,525 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 20-inch $60,190 +$1,335 N/A $61,525

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-inch FWD 66 216 mi

(348 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-inch AWD 66 205 mi

(330 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 304 mi

(489 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch (limited) FWD 91 289 mi

(465 km) 7.2 2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch AWD 91 272 mi

(438 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch AWD 91 272 mi

(438 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch AWD 91 267 mi

(430 km) 4.8 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 20-inch AWD 91 257 mi

(414 km) 4.8

* total battery pack according to Nissan (usable capacity is respectively 63 or 87 kWh).