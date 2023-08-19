Four all-wheel-drive Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE versions recently emerged on the EPA’s website, joining the three front-wheel-drive versions listed previously.
There are no new range numbers, as those were already provided by Nissan, but now we can take a look at all fo the types side-by-side and check some details.
The base Nissan Ariya, with a 66-kilowatt-hour battery, has an EPA Combined range of 216 miles. That decreases by 11 miles or five percent to 205 miles, if one selects the all-wheel-drive e-4ORCE dual-motor powertrain.
In the case of the 91-kWh battery pack, the range of FWD versions is 289-304 miles. The switch to AWD cuts it to 272 miles, so about 17 miles or almost six percent (when comparing the same Evolve+ trim).
There is also the top-of-the-line trim, named Platinum+, which is rated for standard 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels. Its range is respectively 267 miles and 257 miles (a 3.7 percent drop just because of the bigger wheels).
Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE is about several percent higher than in the case of the corresponding FWD trim.
Specifically, the Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh)’s energy consumption is estimated at 95 MPGe: 355 watt-hours per mile.
An Engage+ version, with a 91-kWh battery, was rated at 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi, indicating about a three percent worse result due to increased weight (the same trim level and motors).
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|205 miles (330 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi (220 Wh/km)
101 MPGe: 334 Wh/mi (207 Wh/km)
89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|272 miles (438 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)
97 MPGe: 347 Wh/mi (216 Wh/km)
86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi (244 Wh/km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|267 miles (430 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi (233 Wh/km)
93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi (225 Wh/km)
87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|257 miles (414 km)
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)
89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)
84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi (249 Wh/km)
As prices and other specs remain the same, we will leave you with the core numbers below.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-inch
|$43,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$44,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE AWD (66 kWh) 19-inch
|$47,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$48,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch
|$47,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$48,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch
|$50,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$51,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch
|$53,690
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$55,025
|2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch (limited)
|$53,450
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$54,785
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch
|$51,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$52,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch
|$54,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$55,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch
|$60,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$61,525
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 20-inch
|$60,190
|+$1,335
|N/A
|$61,525
* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage FWD (66 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|66
|216 mi
(348 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage e-4ORCE (66 kWh) 19-inch
|AWD
|66
|205 mi
(330 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Venture+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|91
|304 mi
(489 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|91
|289 mi
(465 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch
|FWD
|91
|289 mi
(465 km)
|2023 Nissan Ariya Premiere FWD (91 kWh) 19-inch (limited)
|FWD
|91
|289 mi
(465 km)
|7.2
|2023 Nissan Ariya Engage+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch
|AWD
|91
|272 mi
(438 km)
|4.8
|2023 Nissan Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch
|AWD
|91
|272 mi
(438 km)
|4.8
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 19-inch
|AWD
|91
|267 mi
(430 km)
|4.8
|2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (91 kWh) 20-inch
|AWD
|91
|257 mi
(414 km)
|4.8
* total battery pack according to Nissan (usable capacity is respectively 63 or 87 kWh).