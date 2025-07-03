Nissan is recalling nearly 38,000 vehicles in Canada and another 444,000 in the United States due to a bearing issue that could lead to engine damage or failure.

In Canada, the recall affects 37,837 vehicles, including the Nissan Rogue and Altima and the Infiniti models QX50 and QX55.

The company provided documents to the U.S.’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), stating it identified bearing failures on those models with turbo engines, according to Driving.ca .

Nissan Canada confirmed the exact make and models in an email to CBC News as the following:

2021-2024 Nissan Rogue, affecting 26,592 vehicles.

2019-2020 Nissan Altima: one vehicle.

2019-2022 Infiniti QX50: 10,456 vehicles.

2022 Infiniti QX55: 788 vehicles.

Spokesperson Didier Marsaud said owners of the affected cars would be receiving a letter by Aug. 22 “with instructions to bring their vehicle to a Nissan dealer or INFINITI retailer for inspection and repair if necessary.”