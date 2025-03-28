Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has reported 12.1% year-on-year decline in global production for February 2025.
The firm’s global production reached 237,982 vehicles. Production in Japan stood at 52,198 vehicles, down 13.2% from the same period a year ago, while production outside Japan totalled 185,784 vehicles, a decline of 11.7%.
Production in the US decreased by 21.4% to 47,088 vehicles and it increased by 7.2% to 59,731 vehicles in Mexico.
The UK saw a 12.8% decline with 25,764 vehicles produced, while China experienced a 35.6% drop to 24,890 vehicles.
Other regions collectively produced 28,311 vehicles, reflecting a 6.1% increase.
In terms of vehicle categories, passenger vehicle production stood at 46,493 units, declining by 19.6%, whereas commercial vehicle production surged by 143.1% to 5,705 units.
Nissan Motor’s global sales totalled 265,185 vehicles, marking a 7.8% year-on-year decrease. Sales in Japan, including minivehicles, stood at 41,216 units, down 13.3% from the previous year. Sales outside Japan totalled 223,969 vehicles, reflecting a 6.7% decline.
In regional markets, North America recorded 119,212 vehicle sales, a 1.8% decrease, with the US selling 89,181 vehicles (-4.1%), Canada 8,353 vehicles (-15.6%), and Mexico 21,552 vehicles (16.8%).
European sales dropped by 3.6% to 29,624 vehicles, while China saw a significant 24.7% decline, with sales at 31,508 vehicles. Other regions reported sales of 43,625 vehicles, down 5.1% from the previous year.
In terms of vehicle types, passenger vehicle sales declined by 14.6% to 20,345 units, while commercial vehicle sales increased by 27.4% to 4,693 units.
Furthermore, Nissan Motor’s total exports from Japan for February 2025 reached 29,604 vehicles, marking an 11.6% year-on-year decrease.
Exports to North America saw a decline, with 13,186 vehicles shipped, down 34.3% compared to the previous year.
In contrast, exports to Europe increased by 41.3% to 3,213 vehicles. Other regions also experienced growth, with exports rising by 18.3% to 13,205 vehicles.
Recently, Nissan Motor unveiled plans to simplify its management structure from the start of the 2025 fiscal year, which begins next month.
The move will result in a 21% reduction in the number of top executives to 33, from 42 currently.
“Nissan reports 12.1% decline in production for February 2025” was originally created and published by Just Auto, a GlobalData owned brand.
The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.