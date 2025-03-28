Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has reported 12.1% year-on-year decline in global production for February 2025.

The firm’s global production reached 237,982 vehicles. Production in Japan stood at 52,198 vehicles, down 13.2% from the same period a year ago, while production outside Japan totalled 185,784 vehicles, a decline of 11.7%.

Production in the US decreased by 21.4% to 47,088 vehicles and it increased by 7.2% to 59,731 vehicles in Mexico.

The UK saw a 12.8% decline with 25,764 vehicles produced, while China experienced a 35.6% drop to 24,890 vehicles.

Other regions collectively produced 28,311 vehicles, reflecting a 6.1% increase.

In terms of vehicle categories, passenger vehicle production stood at 46,493 units, declining by 19.6%, whereas commercial vehicle production surged by 143.1% to 5,705 units.

Nissan Motor’s global sales totalled 265,185 vehicles, marking a 7.8% year-on-year decrease. Sales in Japan, including minivehicles, stood at 41,216 units, down 13.3% from the previous year. Sales outside Japan totalled 223,969 vehicles, reflecting a 6.7% decline.

In regional markets, North America recorded 119,212 vehicle sales, a 1.8% decrease, with the US selling 89,181 vehicles (-4.1%), Canada 8,353 vehicles (-15.6%), and Mexico 21,552 vehicles (16.8%).

European sales dropped by 3.6% to 29,624 vehicles, while China saw a significant 24.7% decline, with sales at 31,508 vehicles. Other regions reported sales of 43,625 vehicles, down 5.1% from the previous year.

In terms of vehicle types, passenger vehicle sales declined by 14.6% to 20,345 units, while commercial vehicle sales increased by 27.4% to 4,693 units.

Furthermore, Nissan Motor’s total exports from Japan for February 2025 reached 29,604 vehicles, marking an 11.6% year-on-year decrease.

Exports to North America saw a decline, with 13,186 vehicles shipped, down 34.3% compared to the previous year.

In contrast, exports to Europe increased by 41.3% to 3,213 vehicles. Other regions also experienced growth, with exports rising by 18.3% to 13,205 vehicles.

Recently, Nissan Motor unveiled plans to simplify its management structure from the start of the 2025 fiscal year, which begins next month.

The move will result in a 21% reduction in the number of top executives to 33, from 42 currently.

